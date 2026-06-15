Actor Gul Panag was among the 182 passengers on the first direct flight from Lucknow to the new Noida International Airport. The aviation enthusiast hailed the new route, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Gul Panag on Inaugural Lucknow-Noida Flight

Actor Gul Panag was among the passengers on the first direct flight between Lucknow and Noida as Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport marked a new chapter in air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The inaugural flight, 6E 2278, departed from Lucknow for Noida International Airport in Jewar with 182 passengers on board.

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The launch of the new route is expected to improve travel between two of Uttar Pradesh's key economic and administrative centres. Sharing her experience after being part of the historic journey, Panag, who is known for her passion for aviation, said the flight held special significance for her. The actress also spoke about the opportunities the new airport could create for the region in the coming years.

In a post on X, the actress shared, "As an aviation enthusiast, this was a special one. Thrilled to have been on the inaugural flight from Lucknow to Noida International Airport, Jewar." She added, "Having spent years travelling in and out of Delhi NCR, I'm particularly excited to see what India's largest airport unlocks for the region in terms of connectivity, mobility and economic opportunity. Looking forward to watching this story unfold."

As an aviation enthusiast, this was a special one. Thrilled to have been on the inaugural flight from Lucknow to Noida International Airport, Jewar. Having spent years travelling in and out of Delhi NCR, I’m particularly excited to see what India’s largest airport unlocks for… pic.twitter.com/RMHYsXVnB9 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) June 15, 2026

New Route to Boost Regional Connectivity

To mark the occasion, airport and airline officials participated in a ceremonial lamp-lighting and cake-cutting event at the airport. As part of the launch-day operations, additional flights were also operated on June 15 2026. Flight 6E5212 arrived in Lucknow from Noida, while Flight 6E5219 departed from Lucknow for Noida.

The new route is expected to benefit business travellers, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, students and other passengers by providing a faster and more convenient travel option. It will also play a key role in further strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic growth within Uttar Pradesh.

Regular flight services on the Lucknow-Noida route are scheduled to commence from July 1, 2026. (ANI)

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