Gufi Paintal health update: Veteran actor's brother admits his condition is 'very bad'

    It is another wave of sad news today, enough to shake the tinsel town. According to various news reports, in a recent interview, the legendary and noted veteran Indian television actor Gufi Paintal's brother revealed that his health has become very bad and more critical.

    Gufi Paintal, who is best remembered and loved for his menacing and iconic portrayal of vile and evil Shakuni Mama in the hit Indian television serial Mahabharat, has got admitted to a hospital in serious condition. His friend and renowned Indian TV actress Tinaa Ghaai originally had officially confirmed the news through social media.

    Within a recent fresh update, Mahabharat fame Gufi Paintal has got admitted to hospital due to heart and kidney problems. Now his brother and comedian Paintal shared a health update. He revealed that his health is so bad. Speaking to a reputed Indian wire news agency, he said, "Gufi Ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems."

    Gufi Paintal's brother also asked his fans to pray for his health. The 78-year-old currently has got admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri West. He is best known for playing Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The veteran star Gufi Paintal made his acting debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and, several others. However, he became a household name when he played the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, co-starring Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Roopa Ganguly and others. He has also got featured in shows such as Bahadur Shah Zafar, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Karn Sangini, RadhaKrishn, Kanoon, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and others. Besides TV shows, he has been part of several Bollywood films such as Suhaag, Daava, Ghoom, Samrat & Co. 

    Last, the veteran star appeared on the small screens in the 2021-2022 TV show Jay Kaniya Lal Ki. He has also directed a film Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu which revolved around the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a devotee of Krishna who is referred to and recognised as an incarnation of the god by followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism.

