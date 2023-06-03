Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety

    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    In Indian society, there is a tendency to camouflage emotions to appear fine, but it is time to see and understand the signs.

    Episodes of anxiety can arise due to traumatic events or challenging life circumstances, affecting individuals regardless of gender or age. These experiences can halt personal lives and lead to distorted thoughts. However, this behaviour does not truly benefit us. 

    Renowned therapist Amber Smith stresses the deplorable impact of masking anxiety and how it can control our lives. Here are five signs which indicate that we often mask anxiety.

    1. Smile:

    They put on a cheerful facade, fearing that showing negativity may be perceived negatively or make them more wrong and vile in the eyes of others.

    2. Silence:

    These individuals may hesitate to speak as their anxious thoughts consume their minds, causing them to worry about saying something inappropriate.

    3. Nervousness:

    Nervous movements become a way to release anxiety. They may constantly need an object like a pen or phone to divert their attention or engage in fidgeting behaviours with their fingers or hair.

    4. Isolation:

    When gripped by anxious feelings, they tend to cancel plans abruptly or make excuses to avoid social events, seeking solace in isolation.

    5. Distraction:

    They immerse themselves in work, household chores, or other activities to divert their minds from their concerns, attempting to cope with their anxiety.

