Grammys 2022: BTS member J-hope tests positive for COVID-19; ARMY wishes speedy recovery

BTS' J-Hope tested positive for Covid-19, his agency confirmed, and the rapper is under home isolation ahead of Grammys 2022.

J-hope, a member of the popular K-pop band BTS, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. J-hope showed symptoms of a sore throat and attended a hospital on Wednesday, March 23, to do a PCR test, according to a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse by the band's management business BigHit Entertainment.

J-Hope is the latest member of BTS who got diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus. Prior to J-Hope, RM, Jin, Suga, and V had tested positive for the virus.''

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Grammys in the first week of April, followed by BTS's Permission to Dance tour in the United States. However, BTS's management has stated that the rapper would attend all booked events once his treatment is completed.

Also Read: Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues

The band’s agency released a statement that read, “J Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. J-Hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any other extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is undergoing treatment at home, while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities, scheduled to take place next month, once his treatment concludes.”

Also Read: BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," the statement concluded.

Also Read: Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas

Meanwhile, BTS' die heart fans and ARMY have flooded the internet wishing Hobi a speedy recovery. Praying for your speedy recovery my love. I hope you feel better. Take care hobi," a fan tweeted. “Get well soon, sunshine!!!! we love you so much!!!" added another.

J-hope's diagnosis comes before the band's departure for the US, where they are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys ceremony. Meanwhile, the ARMY is receiving well-wishes for their sunshine on social media channels. "Hope hobi gets better soon, we love you jhope," one admirer commented.