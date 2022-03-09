Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues

'If I could go back, I would treat her way better' says BTS Suga in a love letter to his ex-girlfriend from college year 3, Class 3 No. 13 Min Yoon Gi



On BTS member Suga's 29th birthday is a talented rapper, singer, and music producer. Suga has once opened up about his mental health struggles, depressions, obsession and more. He also advocates for LGBTQ rights in his interviews. In an interview with Rolling Stone, negative feelings have vastly reduced but come back sometimes. But Suga feels he is much better prepared to handle it.

Suga's love life was in the news a few months back when his love letter was out on social media. Each line that Suga wrote sounds poetic, no surprise he rose to become a rapper in one of the best boy bands in the world.

BTS members have occasionally spoken about their love life and their exes from their school days. Once, Suga had penned a heartbreaking yet hopeful love letter to his ex-girlfriend and presented it to a local radio host. Via Koreaboo, Suga confessed how he dated the girl in his third year of college school.

It was reported that Suga and his ex-girlfriend started dating as friends, but the rapper greedily revealed his feelings to her, and they ended updating. However, because he was so shy, Suga could not act naturally with the girl after he started dating her.

This led to the rapper not paying attention to his love which made their relationship go south. When things became awkward, the girl broke up with Sugaand decided just to be friends. Suga initially felt deserted and wounded from the breakup and then understood where his ex was coming from when she decided to part ways.

The rapper later confessed that he would treat her way better and knew he could do more for her if he could go back. Suga would have told her that he loved her and apologised to the girl for treating her that way. Now, Suga sees it as a good memory and thanks his ex for making that memory with him.

Read Suga's full heartbreaking love letter to his ex-girlfriend below:

"Recalling my past love... Year 3 Class 3 No. 13 Min Yoon Gi

Hello, I’m Min Yoon-gi who lives in Daegu. I’m embarrassed that I’m writing a letter to a radio that I’ve always listened to. Our Korean language teacher asked us to write a letter that could be sent to a radio. I was contemplating on what to write, and I decided to write about my past love while reading Hwang Dong-kyu’s Enjoyable Letter. 3rd year of middle school, it might be a tender age to say that one’s in love. But it was a memory that held my true feelings from those heart-aching memories. I’m embarrassed to say but I liked a girl last year in my 2nd year of middle school. Since I’m very shy, I wasn’t able to talk to her, so we stayed friends. I became greedier as we got closer. I didn’t want to stay a friend, so I confessed my feelings. But she said yes when I confessed I liked her. We ended up dating but that’s when the problems started. Because I was so shy, I couldn’t act naturally with her now that she was my girlfriend.

I didn’t pay attention to her and compared to how our relationship was when we were just friends, there was a clear difference. Our relationship became awkward more than anything. We didn’t date that long and due to all these problems, she said let’s just be friends and broke off the relationship. When I heard those words I felt like a side of my chest was hollow. I felt deserted. I truly understood where she was coming from when she broke off the relationship and I went into reflection after that. I would think about everything I did wrong and how I could better myself. I also think back now about those days and wish I would’ve behaved differently.

If I could go back, I would treat her way better and I know I could do more for her. I would tell her I loved her and liked her proudly. Thinking back to those days is hurtful and regretful for me. If she’s hearing me speak this confessional letter I want to say the following to her. I am very sorry for treating you that way. You must’ve felt so hurt when I behaved like that. I personally think back and look at it as a good memory now. Thank you for making that memory with me. - BTS Suga"