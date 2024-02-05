Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category'

    Taylor Swift triumphs at the 2024 GRAMMYs, clinching her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with 'Midnights'. Despite six nominations, she graciously reflects on her journey, reminiscing about the 2010 Grammys and emphasizing the importance of storytelling in life

    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    In a dazzling turn of events at the 2024 GRAMMYs, Taylor Swift secured her 13th Grammy, emerging victorious in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her stellar work on 'Midnights.' This marks her second win in the category, with a previous nod for her 2014 album, '1989.'

    Taylor, a seasoned artist with an impressive career, has accumulated a total of 52 Grammy nominations throughout her musical journey. This year alone, she added six more nominations to her illustrious repertoire:

    1. 'Anti-Hero' for Pop Solo Performance
    2. 'Karma' for Pop Duo/Group Performance with Ice Spice
    3. 'Anti-Hero' for Song of the Year with collaborator Jack Antonoff
    4. 'Anti-Hero' for Record of the Year
    5. 'Midnights' for Best Pop Vocal Album
    6. 'Midnights' for Album of the Year

    While she faced competition in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, ultimately claimed by Miley Cyrus for 'Flowers,' and the Pop Duo/Group Performance, seized by Phoebe Bridgers and SZA for 'Ghost In The Machine,' Taylor's triumphant 13th win solidifies her status as a musical powerhouse.

    Draped in an exquisite white gown, complemented by long black gloves, diamond necklaces, and a striking black jeweled choker, Taylor Swift graced the GRAMMYs with her signature elegance. Her iconic hair, styled in a single braid, added the finishing touch to her stunning ensemble.

    ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance

    During her acceptance speech, Taylor took a moment to reflect on the 2010 GRAMMYs when she clinched her first four awards for 'Fearless,' including the prestigious Album of the Year. With her recent victories, she stands on the brink of making history by achieving the Album of the Year award four times.

    In a poignant expression of gratitude and reflection, Taylor shared a beautiful sentiment about the stories we weave throughout our lives. She reminisced about the joy of winning her first Grammys in 2010, stating, 'This is the story, all of us, when we are 80 years old and we are telling the same stories over and over again to our grandkids and they’re so annoyed with us. This is the story we’re going to be telling over and over again. In 2010, that we got to win album of the year at the Grammys.'

    Beyond the accolades, Taylor emphasized the significance of the journey and the people who have played a pivotal role in her musical odyssey. Here's to Taylor Swift, an enduring icon in the world of music, whose legacy continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

