Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus achieved a significant milestone in her career at the 2024 Grammys, clinching her first-ever Grammy win for Best Pop Solo Performance with her hit song 'Flowers' from the album 'Endless Summer Vacation.' The victory was particularly sweet for Cyrus, who had previously earned eight nominations without securing a win. The prestigious award was presented to her by the legendary Mariah Carey, adding to the star-studded moment.

In her acceptance speech, Cyrus couldn't contain her joy and injected humor into the moment by sharing an amusing anecdote about facing traffic and rain on her way to the ceremony. She playfully emphasized her gratitude, stating, 'This MC Is Gonna Stand by This MC,' and highlighting the iconic nature of the win. Cyrus revealed her concerns about missing the award due to the challenging weather conditions but expressed relief that she didn't miss the opportunity to share the stage with Mariah Carey.

Cyrus reminisced about seeing Carey's recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl, describing it as 'everything.' She then proceeded to narrate a touching story about a child who desired a butterfly for his birthday, receiving a butterfly net as a gift. Despite initial efforts, the boy eventually let go of his pursuit, and that's when the butterfly landed on his nose. Cyrus metaphorically compared her Grammy-winning song 'Flowers' to the butterfly, referring to it as her own serendipitous moment.

During the Grammy ceremony, Cyrus returned to the stage for a captivating performance of 'Flowers,' marking her third rendition of the song that night. Dressed in a retro-inspired jeweled dress, she added a personal touch to the performance by sharing observations, including a heartfelt acknowledgment of her first Grammy win. The night continued to be remarkable for Cyrus, as she secured five additional Grammy nominations in prestigious categories, such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.