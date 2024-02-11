Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando share a kiss at the ceremony, picture goes viral

    Miley Cyrus had an outstanding night at the Grammys, receiving her first and second awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

    Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando share a kiss at the ceremony, picture goes viral RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando shared a rare moment of PDA during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The 'Jaded' singer and the drummer exchanged a romantic kiss at their table inside the award presentation, leaning in to show one other some love.

    Miley Cyrus at Grammy Awards

    Cyrus had an outstanding night at the Grammys, receiving her first and second awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. She also took the stage for her maiden performance of 'Flowers', where she wore a bedazzled silver outfit and channeled late idol Tina Turner against the backing music of 'Proud Mary'.

    Also read: Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

    As she began to sing, Cyrus laughed about the audience's apparent lack of energy, adding, "Why are y'all acting like y'all don't know this song?" She then referred to her major win by modifying the lyrics of her successful track to "I just won my first Grammy." Morando backed his pop superstar fiancée from the audience, and the spotlight remained on Cyrus even when the couple did not walk the red carpet together. 

    About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando 

    Cyrus and Morondo, a drummer for the band Liily, first met in 2021 while the singer-songwriter was hosting her NBC show Miley's New Year's Eve Party. They were photographed holding hands backstage. Morando previously played drums for the punk rock band The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018, and they even performed on Conan in 2017. He and Cyrus share many common friends and have been buddies for quite some time.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 5:39 PM IST
