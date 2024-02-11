Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU'

    Debashree Roy paid Mithun Chakraborty a visit at the hospital after which she stated that the actor had been discharged from the ICU and was healing and will begin shooting soon.

    Mithun Chakraborty, who suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke on February 10, 2024, is currently recovering. Actress Debashree Roy paid Mithun a visit at the hospital on Saturday night, after which she stated that Mithun had been discharged from the ICU and was healing. She also mentioned that they are scheduled to begin shooting together on February 23.

    Debashree Roy's statement

    "I also met Mithun at the hospital. He is doing better now; he was rushed to the hospital on time, and his sugar levels have dropped. He was feeling really nervous. But now he's out of the ICU and recovering in a room," Debashree Roy told Times Now.

    Also read: Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement

    Director Pathikrit Basu meets Mithun Chakraborty

    Director Pathikrit Basu also paid Mithun a visit to the hospital, after which he said, "Well, let me tell you that I have just returned from the hospital. I met him, and he's superior. Mithun Da also stated that he would continue shooting after a few days. He discussed what he planned to do when he returned to the sets."

    Mithun Chakraborty's health

    Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10. According to reports, the actor was not feeling well and was brought to the hospital. Later in the day, Apollo Hospital published a statement revealing that the actor had a stroke.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
