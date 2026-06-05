The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor' unveiled a new song, 'Jhagmag Jhagmag Jhilmil Jhilmil'. Penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Amit Trivedi, the song celebrates courage, resilience, and hope. The film releases on June 12, 2026.

New song 'Jhagmag Jhagmag Jhilmil Jhilmil' released

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor' have unveiled a new song titled 'Jhagmag Jhagmag Jhilmil Jhilmil', which features Manoj Bajpayee and the ensemble cast, celebrates themes of courage, resilience and hope, reflecting the spirit of determination at the heart of the film's narrative. Penned by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Shashwat Singh, the track aims to inspire audiences with its uplifting message and soulful melody. Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, "A melody that shines with courage and hope.... #JhagmagJhagmag OUT NOW. GOVERNOR In cinemas on 12th June, 2026." https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZMcifthI9H/?igsh=MWc1MWIxNzgxazN3OA==

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About the film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour'

'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of a determined Governor tasked with steering the nation through one of its most turbulent periods. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026.