    Good Samaritan Sonu Soon saves the life of a youth injured in an accident

    Actor Sonu Sood has once again set an example of humanity, saved the life of a young man who was injured in a car accident.

    Mumbai, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has a huge fan following, the reason being – he always comes forward to help, when needed. The actor has proved time and again that for him it's humanity over any other thing. A video of Sonu Sood has gone viral on social media wherein he is seen helping an injured youth to come out of the car after a car accident.

    The video is of late Tuesday night from Punjab wherein a young man, who met with an accident, was trapped in the car, lying injured. Sonu Sood’s car was passing through the same road when the actor saw the accidental car. He stopped his car and reached to help the man trapped inside the car.

    Sonu Sood himself got the trapped man out and carried him to his car and took him to the hospital. It was Sonu Soon’s timely help, the injured was able to reach the hospital on time for the treatment which eventually saved his life. The injured man is reportedly out of danger now.

    The car accident took place on Moga-Bathinda Road in Punjab on Tuesday late at night. Two speeding cars collided with each other; the collision was so strong that the centre of the car got locked. The youth got trapped inside. However, luckily, Sonu Sood was crossing the same road when he spotted the accident and came forward to help the injured.

    Sonu Soon was in Moga where he was campaigning for his sister, Malvika Sood. He was returning from campaigning when he saw the accident. The actor’s immediate action and timely help were able to save the injured person’s life. Ever since the video went viral on social media, people have once again started talking about Sonu Sood always coming forward to help people in need.

