Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

    Dhaakad’s poor performance at the box office has made the film add to the worst-performing movies of Kangana Ranaut’s career. After the film’s disastrous performance at the box office, the actor is heavily being trolled on social media.

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhaakad failure at the box office drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 23, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's action thriller film 'Dhaakad' is failing to attract the audience in the theatres. The has had a poor show at the box office since its release on May 20. Looking at how the film has been performing at the box office, it won’t be a surprise to see the film might be out of the theatres this week itself.

    Made on a budget of about Rs 80 crores, this film has been able to collect only 3.22 crores in three days with its Sunday collection recorded to be below Rs 1 crore. The poor performance of Dhaakad at the box office is the reason why Kangana Ranaut is being trolled online.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 3: Karthik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film sets new weekend record

    Dhaakad was already released on limited single screens. But on Saturday, many cinema halls decided to not run the film as the movie was failing miserably in drawing the audience. Multiplexes have also reduced the number of shows, reportedly. While Dhaakad’s shows are being cancelled, those screens are now being given to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has become this year’s highest-grossing film.

    While taking a dig at Dhaakad’s failure in the theatres and also attacking Kangana Ranaut, one user, on the microblogging site Twitter, wrote that even a bulldozer is able to gather more crowd than Dhaakad.

    ALSO READ: Box office collection day 2: Bhool Bhulaiyaa sees 28% jump, Dhaakad fails to impress

    Payal Rohatgi’s ‘Karma is a b***h’ comment on Kangana’s film: Not just Twitterattis but actor Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock-Upp’, also took a dig at the actor, saying “Karma is a b***h”. Take a look at her post here:

    Tehseen Poonawalla comes out in Kangana’s support: Meanwhile, it was Tehseen Poonawalla who came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Voicing his opinion on Twitter, he wrote that it is “unfair” to troll Kangana for the film’s performance at the box office.

    As of Sunday, Dhaakad managed to earn around Rs 3.22 crore on the first day of its release. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 registered its successful feat at the box office by collecting at least Rs 50 crore over the weekend. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets trolling Kangana Ranaut:

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact drb

    Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact

    Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood drb

    Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood

    Crime against women is blowing up red carpet at Cannes 2022 drb

    Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film RBA

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film

    Recent Stories

    Watch Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage-tgy

    Watch: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage

    First war crime sentencing in Ukraine war; Russian soldier gets lifer for killing civilian - adt

    First war crime sentencing in Ukraine war; Russian soldier gets lifer for killing civilian

    Vijay Deverakonda Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured while Kushi filming in Kashmir drb

    Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured while Kushi’s filming in Kashmir

    Apple discontinues card payments for services in India, favours UPI, net banking - adt

    Apple discontinues card payments for services in India, favours UPI, net banking

    football 'Well done RSPCA' Twitter explodes after West Ham Kurt Zouma charged for abusing cat in video snt

    'Well done RSPCA': Twitter explodes after West Ham's Zouma charged for abusing cat in video

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon