Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

Dhaakad’s poor performance at the box office has made the film add to the worst-performing movies of Kangana Ranaut’s career. After the film’s disastrous performance at the box office, the actor is heavily being trolled on social media.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's action thriller film 'Dhaakad' is failing to attract the audience in the theatres. The has had a poor show at the box office since its release on May 20. Looking at how the film has been performing at the box office, it won’t be a surprise to see the film might be out of the theatres this week itself.

Made on a budget of about Rs 80 crores, this film has been able to collect only 3.22 crores in three days with its Sunday collection recorded to be below Rs 1 crore. The poor performance of Dhaakad at the box office is the reason why Kangana Ranaut is being trolled online.

Dhaakad was already released on limited single screens. But on Saturday, many cinema halls decided to not run the film as the movie was failing miserably in drawing the audience. Multiplexes have also reduced the number of shows, reportedly. While Dhaakad’s shows are being cancelled, those screens are now being given to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has become this year’s highest-grossing film.

While taking a dig at Dhaakad’s failure in the theatres and also attacking Kangana Ranaut, one user, on the microblogging site Twitter, wrote that even a bulldozer is able to gather more crowd than Dhaakad.

Payal Rohatgi’s ‘Karma is a b***h’ comment on Kangana’s film: Not just Twitterattis but actor Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock-Upp’, also took a dig at the actor, saying “Karma is a b***h”. Take a look at her post here:

Tehseen Poonawalla comes out in Kangana’s support: Meanwhile, it was Tehseen Poonawalla who came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Voicing his opinion on Twitter, he wrote that it is “unfair” to troll Kangana for the film’s performance at the box office.

As of Sunday, Dhaakad managed to earn around Rs 3.22 crore on the first day of its release. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 registered its successful feat at the box office by collecting at least Rs 50 crore over the weekend. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets trolling Kangana Ranaut: