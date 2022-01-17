  • Facebook
    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    After the massive success of Pushpa in the Hindi version, now Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo's Hindi dub to release in theatres

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
    Telugu star Allu Arjun is one of India's most trending and talked-about actors in recent times, all thanks to his latest film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor and his film (Pushpa) have become a raging hit worldwide. After its 29th day in the theatre on January 14, 2022, Pushpa crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crores.

    Hence, the makers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has planned to cash in the popularity and the success of Pushpa and decided to dub Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. The Hindi version of Allu Arjun's superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will grace the screens in India on January 26 in theatres.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the same. The fun entertainer will release in theatres on January 26.
    His tweet read, "ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. The *dubbed #Hindi version* of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will release across #Indian cinemas on [Wednesday] January 26 2022... Directed by #Trivikram. #Goldmines #AAFilms (sic)."

    Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

    The film was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's total collection stands at around Rs. 160 crore. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

    Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

    Besides Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo featured Pooja Hegde, Samuthirakani, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep and Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo's song was composed by S Thaman. Some songs became chartbusters and were loved by fans from different states and countries.

