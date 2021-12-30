Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

Telugu film Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has scored a double century. Yes, the total box-office collection stands at a whopping 200.50-201.50 crores. Fans have given a thumping nod. In fact, social media users and members of the film fraternity have been recreating the iconic dialogues from the movie on social media.

Noy just that, a local politician from BJP was found mouthing Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from Pushpa in a rally. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet. The film's dialogue roughly translates, "Do you think Pushpa is flower? Pushpa is a fire." The political party transformed the dialogue into their own for the rally.

Take a look

Many social media users and Allu Arjun's fans trend the actor's dialogue compared to Vicky Kaushal's 'How's The Josh' line from his film Uri. The film is directed by Sukumar, besides Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, the film also has Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

Pushpa was released on December 17 across all Indian languages, has crossed Rs. 217 crores at box-office in just 11 days. The film was in the news for many reasons, one was because of the controversial item song oo antava' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

Allu Arjun and Samantha's dance number won many hearts and gained a whopping 100+Million views on YouTube as of December 30. Also, the song is now on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list. It is reported that Samantha allegedly charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore fee to feature in the song.

Also Read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy