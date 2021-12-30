  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

     BJP politician mouths Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from Pushpa, watch the video going viral.
     

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician using movie's famous dialogues RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 4:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Telugu film Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has scored a double century. Yes, the total box-office collection stands at a whopping 200.50-201.50 crores. Fans have given a thumping nod. In fact, social media users and members of the film fraternity have been recreating the iconic dialogues from the movie on social media. 

    Noy just that, a local politician from BJP was found mouthing Allu Arjun's famous dialogue from Pushpa in a rally. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet. The film's dialogue roughly translates, "Do you think Pushpa is flower? Pushpa is a fire." The political party transformed the dialogue into their own for the rally. 

    Take a look

    Many social media users and Allu Arjun's fans trend the actor's dialogue compared to Vicky Kaushal's 'How's The Josh' line from his film Uri. The film is directed by Sukumar, besides Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, the film also has Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. 

    Pushpa was released on December 17 across all Indian languages, has crossed Rs. 217 crores at box-office in just 11 days. The film was in the news for many reasons, one was because of the controversial item song oo antava' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

    Allu Arjun and Samantha's dance number won many hearts and gained a whopping 100+Million views on YouTube as of December 30. Also, the song is now on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list. It is reported that Samantha allegedly charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore fee to feature in the song.

    Also Read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava' controversy

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor supervision RCB

    Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor supervision

    Will Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali have a remake? Here's what Basil Joseph has to say RCB

    Will Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali have a remake? Here's what Basil Joseph has to say

    Dwayne Johnson rejects Vin Diesel offer says no chance to return for Fast and Furious 10 drb

    Dwayne Johnson rejects Vin Diesel’s offer; says ‘no chance’ to return for 'Fast and Furious 10'

    Chris Hemsworth latest shirtless stunt in snowy winters will sure leave you chilly see drb

    Chris Hemsworth latest ‘shirtless stunt’ in snowy winters will sure leave you chilly; see

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Intervieew with AICC Goa Incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans will get a new Congress'

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi hits out at Opposition, says Previous govts looted state with both hands-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi hits out at Opposition, says ‘Previous govts looted state with both hands’

    Catholic priest sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen boy in 2015 - ADT

    Catholic priest sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen boy in 2015

    Karnataka government to soon introduce law to 'free Hindu temples': CM Bommai - ADT

    Karnataka government to soon introduce law to 'free Hindu temples': CM Bommai

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon
    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon
    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    Video Icon