    Priyamani on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express: When they first said SRK, I died

    Actress Priyamani has shared her experience of learning she would be singing in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express movie. The star claimed that she received an unexpected call from Rohit Shetty's office while she was in Bangalore. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 9:20 PM IST

    In a recent interview, the actress admitted that she only had one concern when she received a call from Rohit Shetty's office asking her to participate in a song in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone: Would she not just be a background dancer? Priyamani signed the contract as soon as she learned that it was between her and SRK. Priyamani stated, "When they [first] said Shah Rukh Khan, I died," when asked about working with him. It will be a reality for me to finally fulfil a longstanding goal of mine to share the same air as that man. 

    Priyamani joked that King Khan was a really kind and approachable person as she thought back to the session. She said, "So, at one point, he came to me since there were some specific steps that we had to repeat more than once. No, no sweetie, you sit down, I'll take care of it, he said. 'No, sir, I'm fine,' I replied. How many times do you want me to dance? I enjoy dancing, so no problem. Those five nights were the best of my life. Instead of conversing over a meal, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. Since I provided accurate answers, he offered me 200.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)

    Priyamani continued, "For us, after you complete work at two in the morning or six in the evening, you want to go back and sleep. But this man gets one of the assistants, and the two of them go to the sets or perhaps his room and practise after theshoot and after the clean up.

    Priyamani has worked on various South Indian projects during the course of her 20-year career. She was recognised nationally for her performance in the 2007 movie Paruthiveeran. Send in a remark
    Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu also have Dunki. 

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 9:20 PM IST
