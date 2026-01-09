Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globe Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year. One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations. Kumail Nanjiani is the only South Asian representative at the awards event.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globe Awards in 2026. This will be her second year as single host. The film nominees are led by Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn. It was nominated in nine categories. The White Lotus leads the television categories with six nominations.

New additions include a Best Podcast award, as well as special recognition for Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker. Kumail Nanjiani, a Pakistani-American comedian, has been nominated for best stand-up comedy on television. His special, Night Thoughts, is the only South Asian representative at this year's Oscars.

Last year, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light received a nomination for Best Non-English Language Film. The Malayalam film was produced by businesses in France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy.

Leonardo DiCaprio is eyeing his fourth Golden Globe. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, is hoping to win his fourth Golden Globe. He had previously won it in the same category for The Wolf of Wall Street.

Leo earned two further Best Actor Oscars for The Aviator and The Revenant. However, those appeared in the Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama category.

Leonardo DiCaprio has received 15 Golden Globe nominations to date. His first nomination for Best Supporting Actor came in 1994, for What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

Golden Globes 2026: How to Watch

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will be held in the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. In the United States, it will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on January 11 at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will air live in India on Monday, January 12, at 6:30 a.m. (India time). Viewers will have to tune in early in the morning to see the entire event, which takes place in the United States overnight.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be streamed live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play, the official digital partner in recent years.

Red carpet coverage normally begins about 5 a.m. IST, around 90 minutes before the event. This will include fashion and celebrity interviews before the main event.

Channels such as Entertainment Tonight and CBS News plan to live-stream the event on YouTube. Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV are also slated to broadcast the famous event.

Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2026 nominations across film and television:

Golden Globes 2026 nominations

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First