Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globe Awards in 2026. This will be her second year as single host. The film nominees are led by Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn. It was nominated in nine categories. The White Lotus leads the television categories with six nominations.
New additions include a Best Podcast award, as well as special recognition for Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker. Kumail Nanjiani, a Pakistani-American comedian, has been nominated for best stand-up comedy on television. His special, Night Thoughts, is the only South Asian representative at this year's Oscars.
Last year, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light received a nomination for Best Non-English Language Film. The Malayalam film was produced by businesses in France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy.
Leonardo DiCaprio is eyeing his fourth Golden Globe. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, is hoping to win his fourth Golden Globe. He had previously won it in the same category for The Wolf of Wall Street.
Leo earned two further Best Actor Oscars for The Aviator and The Revenant. However, those appeared in the Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama category.
Leonardo DiCaprio has received 15 Golden Globe nominations to date. His first nomination for Best Supporting Actor came in 1994, for What's Eating Gilbert Grape.
Golden Globes 2026: How to Watch
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will be held in the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. In the United States, it will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on January 11 at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will air live in India on Monday, January 12, at 6:30 a.m. (India time). Viewers will have to tune in early in the morning to see the entire event, which takes place in the United States overnight.
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be streamed live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play, the official digital partner in recent years.
Red carpet coverage normally begins about 5 a.m. IST, around 90 minutes before the event. This will include fashion and celebrity interviews before the main event.
Channels such as Entertainment Tonight and CBS News plan to live-stream the event on YouTube. Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV are also slated to broadcast the famous event.
Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2026 nominations across film and television:
Golden Globes 2026 nominations
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Director - Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Television Series - Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First