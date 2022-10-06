Godfather: Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi and says, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you"

Salman Khan played the role of Masoom Bhai, in Chiranjeevi 's film Godfather. He said, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard Godfather is doing really well."

One of the most famous Indian actors, Salman Khan has been working in the film business for about 35 years. During his career, the actor has contributed to several outstanding movies, like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Biwi No. 1, Dabangg, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others. The actor has consistently held the view that it is important to encourage those in the film business. The actor just finished filming his scene in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather, which hit theatres yesterday, on October 5.

Despite local competition from Nagarjuna's film The Ghost, Godfather premiered to mostly favourable reviews in the Andhra states and has done pretty well with its first day of sales. The movie is anticipated to do well and achieve the breakeven mark in the days to come, thanks to the positive reviews and upcoming Dussehra vacations. Salman Khan, who appeared in the movie as a cameo, complimented Chiranjeevi on the movie's early success in a video that the actor posted on his Instagram account.

He said, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that Godfather is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you. You know why, Chiru Garu? Kyuki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande maataram".

Mohanlal plays the lead in the Lucifer adaptation, The Godfather. The script was modified by Chiranjeevi and the director Mohan Raja with the Andhra state audience's preferences in mind. Based on what the audience has seen, the improvements appear to have been highly successful.

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Farhad Samji, is scheduled to be out in the final week of 2022. In the film's ensemble cast are well-known actors from the Telugu and Hindi cinema industries. After his project with Farhad Samji, he will star with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3, which will be released on Eid 2023 and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

In addition to these movies, No Entry Mein Entry starring Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 starring Tigmanshu Dhulia is now in production. The No Entry Mein Entry script has been cracked. However, Dabangg 4 is still being worked on. The actor even announced his participation in the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by V Vijendra Prasad, the film's original writer. Besides acting in movies, the actor is also Big Boss 16's host.

