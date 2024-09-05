Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    Vijay's much-anticipated film 'GOAT' hit the screens today. However, the usual fanfare and celebrations associated with a Vijay film release were missing in Chennai.

    Actor Vijay's 'GOAT' was released worldwide today. The first show in Tamil Nadu was screened at 9 am. Prior to that, early morning shows were screened in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, and reviews of the film have been pouring in, with positive responses.

    The first show of 'GOAT' was screened in Tamil Nadu at 9 am today. Usually, Vijay's film releases are marked by grand celebrations in theatres. Fans gather in front of theatres from the early hours, dancing, bursting crackers, and performing milk abhishekham on Vijay's banners. However, there were no major celebrations in Chennai for 'GOAT'.

    Rohini Theatre, one of the prominent theatres in Chennai, wore a deserted look without any celebrations. Netizens were shocked to see this state of affairs even in this theatre, which is considered a stronghold of Vijay fans. Police were also deployed there for security. 

    Similarly, Kamala Theatre, another popular theatre in Chennai, also witnessed a deserted look without any celebrations. Another reason cited for this is the film's release on a non-holiday weekday, which is said to have affected the turnout. 

    Moreover, police protection has been ordered for major theatres in Tamil Nadu where the special screening of Vijay's 'GOAT' was held at 9 am. Police security has been deployed as a precautionary measure to control the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, more than 30 police personnel, including 3 Inspectors and 6 Sub-Inspectors, are deployed for security at each theatre.

