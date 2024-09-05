Teachers' Day 2024: Must-Watch movies on student-teacher relationships

Entertainment
Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Super 30" highlights Anand Kumar’s commitment to mentoring underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE exam, showcasing transformative teaching.
Directed by Milind Ukey, the film addresses the modern educational system's flaws, highlighting a teacher's efforts to reform a commercialized school and impact students.
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, "Iqbal" depicts a deaf and mute boy whose cricket coach’s unwavering support helps him pursue his dreams despite significant challenges.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, this movie follows a teacher with Tourette Syndrome who faces discrimination but remains committed to inspiring and educating her students.
Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film showcases the struggles of teachers in underprivileged schools and their significant impact on students despite numerous systemic obstacles.
Directed by Aamir Khan, this film features a dyslexic boy who, with help from a caring art teacher, overcomes educational challenges and realizes his potential.