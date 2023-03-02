Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role

Rakhi Sawant has also been in the news recently regarding the case against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Latest report suggests that Rakhi’s brother Rakesh is working to make a film on his sister’s life, and it will be titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi’.

Rakhi Sawant does not require an introduction. She's known as the "Entertainment Queen" for a reason. But did you know that a film based on Rakhi's life is in the works? If a claim by TOI is to be believed, Rakhi's brother Rakesh is trying to develop a film about his sister's life, and it would be titled 'Rowdy Rakhi'. Rakhi will direct the film, and she will also play the key role.

Rakhi confirmed doing this movie and told the entertainment portal, “Yes, I am doing this film." Talking about the title, her brother said, “Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn’t spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks."

“Even now, her case against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani is not just her cause. She is fighting for a much bigger cause," Rakesh added.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has been making news for a long time in connection with her husband Adil Khan Durrani's case. He was detained on February 7 after the actress made various charges against him, including suspicions of extramarital relationships. She also claimed Adil threatened to murder her and filed a complaint stating he attacked her physically. Adil is presently imprisoned in Mysore after being accused of raping an Iranian female.

Recently, Rakhi also claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences and demanded justice for herself. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’," she told media outside a Mysuru court.