Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role

    Rakhi Sawant has also been in the news recently regarding the case against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Latest report suggests that Rakhi’s brother Rakesh is working to make a film on his sister’s life, and it will be titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi’. 

    Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Rakhi Sawant does not require an introduction. She's known as the "Entertainment Queen" for a reason. But did you know that a film based on Rakhi's life is in the works? If a claim by TOI is to be believed, Rakhi's brother Rakesh is trying to develop a film about his sister's life, and it would be titled 'Rowdy Rakhi'. Rakhi will direct the film, and she will also play the key role.

    Rakhi confirmed doing this movie and told the entertainment portal, “Yes, I am doing this film." Talking about the title, her brother said, “Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn’t spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks."

    Also Read: Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

    “Even now, her case against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani is not just her cause. She is fighting for a much bigger cause," Rakesh added.

    Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has been making news for a long time in connection with her husband Adil Khan Durrani's case. He was detained on February 7 after the actress made various charges against him, including suspicions of extramarital relationships. She also claimed Adil threatened to murder her and filed a complaint stating he attacked her physically. Adil is presently imprisoned in Mysore after being accused of raping an Iranian female.

    Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to disco for the first time in Delhi

    Recently, Rakhi also claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences and demanded justice for herself. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’," she told media outside a Mysuru court.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    Why Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special Here's what Rooh Baba has to say WATCH RBA

    Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series vma

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series

    Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry vma

    Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

    What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details vma

    What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details

    Recent Stories

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    Why Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special Here's what Rooh Baba has to say WATCH RBA

    Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain vma

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain

    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases vma

    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases

    Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

    Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon