Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

In an industry that is all about stunning white models, the globally prominent supermodel, and fashion icon Naomi Campbell broke the stereotype as she became a timeless black beauty.

Her beauty and charisma revolutionized the ramp, and many models took lessons from her. The stunning supermodel has been a muse to many ace designers. Even at 52, her charm has not faded a bit. It is a big feat for the internationally iconic supermodel. Naomi Campbell has finally made her Vogue India debut as she appeared for the first time ever and donned traditional Sabyasachi jewelry.

And now, the global icon has appeared in the iconic and most loved entertainment magazine, Vogue India cover, and made even her Indian fans awestruck. Naomi has always expressed her love for the country India. She is gracing the cover of Vogue India for the first time. Not just this, for this cover, the global icon wore traditional Sabyasachi jewelry, which consisted of multi gems encrusted matha patti, earrings, and a heavy necklace.

In the interview, the ace Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi spoke about how he had once dressed up the nuanced global Fashion icon Naomi Campbell in a black saree. Elucidating more on the same, the designer added, "I was approached by IMG, to dress Naomi in one of my outfits. For an icon like her, it can be nothing more iconic than the sari. The strength, beauty, and power of her presence, fits in perfectly with a glamorous black sari."

Naomi Campbell sharing her love for wearing sarees on the ramps adds in this bit. She said, "I love wearing a sari. I have worn them hundreds of times whenever I have come to India. I will always wear one whenever I come to the country."

