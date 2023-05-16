Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it

Shah Rukh Khan is proud of his wife Gauri's success. The B-town superstar did not hold back any details during the book launch event, from designing his favourite spot in Mannat, the star remembered to spill the beans at the event.

Gauri Khan celebrated the release of her first coffee table book, My Life in Design, in the presence of her delighted husband, Shah Rukh Khan. The B-town superstar did not hold back any details during the occasion, whether it be his favourite site in Mannat or his wife's interest in interior design. Penguin Random House publishes the book.

The two looked absolutely stunning at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, where Gauri Khan debuted her first book. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a tuxedo, the ideal complement to his wifey Gauri's black outfit and minimalistic jewellery.

Present at the launch was also Shah Rukh said, “She’s designing houses, hotels and restaurants. Except for my rooms in my house, she’s designing everything else in the world. But I’m a forgiving person, magnanimous by heart (smiles).”

When SRK and Gauri bought Mannat, they didn't have the money to furnish it, he said at the ceremony. The Pathaan star said he and his wife had spent too much money on their current Mumbai home, saying, "When we bought the house we live in now, it was way beyond our means." He elaborated, "As soon as we scraped together some money, we said, 'We want to buy this bungalow!'" It was completely out of our price range, but we could afford it. But it has to be rebuilt.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress displays luscious curves in sexy attires

Saying that the interior designer he had hired was charging a huge amount, Shah Rukh said, "The lunch that he served us while telling us how he would redesign the house was way more than the salary I was earning in a month! So, I told Gauri why don't you become the designer."

Also Read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know

Crediting her for making their house a home and bringing up their children when he was busy making a name for himself in showbiz, he elaborated, “For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy settling down in Mumbai. This overwhelming response we got from the profession that I’m in - just to deal with it, lead a normal life and bring up the children - she never realised that there was an aspect of hers that needed to have some kind of life and give vent to.”

He candidly also mentioned that married couples tend to take each other for granted but he’s proud of what Gauri has achieved. “We’ve been married to each other for over 30 years. Gauri and I have known each other since she was 14 and I was 18. Sometimes when you know each other for very many years, a sense of appreciation for each other’s work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted.”

Shah Rukh added, “I’ve been doing what I do for a long time. Gauri has played her part in the best way possible. We’ve raised three beautiful children. She’s the wife of a movie star who became extremely popular because of the grace of god. But there was a passion and sense of creativity she always had.”

He made one of his trademark witty remarks, “She’s designing houses, hotels and restaurants. Except for my rooms in my house, she’s designing everything else in the world. But I’m a forgiving person, magnanimous by heart (smiles).”

He said, "For around 23-24 years of our married life, we were simply so busy settling down in Mumbai. She made our house a home, and she raised our children while I was busy creating a reputation for myself in show business. She never recognised that there was a part of her that needed to have some type of life and give vent to, despite the fact that the overwhelming answer we got from the profession that I'm in was to "just deal with it, lead a normal life, and bring up the children."

Although he and Gauri tend to take each other for granted, he is bursting with pride at her accomplishments. Over the past three decades, we've been happily married. Gauri and I have been friends since we were both 14 years old. After a long period of working together, it's common for coworkers to lose respect for one another and their efforts.

"I've been doing what I do for a long time," Shah Rukh said. Gauri has done a fantastic job of fulfilling her role. We've produced three lovely young people. She's married to a movie star who, by God's grace, rose to prominence. But she had always possessed a fiery spirit and a prodigious imagination.

He reflected on the time when Gauri first started as a fashion designer and refused his offer of assistance. I mentioned that I could contact certain people for assistance if necessary. But she went out on her own and opened a business 10 X 20 feet shop in Lower Parel, he said. Gauri embarked on her career in her fifties.

The Pathaan star also said his family is full of artists. Our entire family has a very average creative streak down to the ten-year-old. While we like making music and paintings, we are not professionals. Gauri is a member of that travel party also. He claimed she'd take up some of his time drawing and painting.