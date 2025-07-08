Gauhar Khan calls out paparazzi for their disrespectful behavior towards actress Pragya Jaiswal at Zayd Khan's birthday party.

Actress Gauhar Khan, known for her outspoken nature, recently raised her voice against the paparazzi's misconduct. At Zayd Khan's birthday party in Mumbai, actress Pragya Jaiswal, dressed in a black bodycon dress, was surrounded by paparazzi. As she was leaving, some paparazzi mocked her name, which was clearly audible in a viral video.

Gauhar Khan slams paparazzi

Gauhar took to her Instagram story to address the incident, writing, 'Aren't the paps promoting eve-teasing culture? This isn't the first time. Many of them are respectful, but several consistently make lewd comments. I think this needs attention. Lines cannot be crossed.' Pragya hasn't commented on the video yet, but people are trolling the paparazzi after seeing the viral clip.

Who is Pragya Jaiswal?

Pragya Jaiswal started her acting career in 2014 with the Tamil-Telugu film Virattu/Dega and the Hindi film Titoo MBA. However, she gained popularity as Sita Devi in Krish's Telugu period drama Kanche (2015). She then worked in films like Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017), Nakshatram (2017), and Achari America Yatra (2018), establishing herself as a popular face in Telugu cinema. In 2021, she worked with Nandamuri Balakrishna in one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, the blockbuster Akhanda. In 2024, she was seen in Akshay Kumar's film Khel Khel Mein.

As for Gauhar Khan, she had a grand wedding with Zaid Darbar in 2020. After marriage, Gauhar Khan gave birth to a son in 2023. She is now expecting her second child soon.