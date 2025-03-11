Gauhar Khan's 10 Stunning Suits for Eid: Shine Brighter Than the Moon

Lifestyle
You can try a plain embroidered suit like Gauhar Khan's with floral lace. Carry heavy oxidized jewelry with it.
If you are celebrating Ramadan and Eid in your in-laws' house for the first time, you can try a heavily embroidered suit like Gauhar Khan's.
If you want something different for a heavy suit, choose a tissue fabric double shade garara suit like Gauhar Khan's, which has shimmer work.
Gauhar Khan is looking stunning in this Pakistani zari work embroidered sharara suit. You can also try such a round neck suit.
For a simple and sober look on Eid, you will look best by choosing a double kurti golden churidar suit like Gauhar's. You can choose this suit in full length.
You can try an embroidered suit on the Anarkali pattern. Such suits will be available in the market for under 3 thousand.
You can carry such a sober chikankari work kalidar suit with gold pearl jewelry. Such suits are lightweight and easy to wear for a long time.
This short kurti flared sharara suit of Gauhar Khan is also looking good. If you want a simple look, you can take inspiration from this outfit.
If you have a low budget, you can choose a golden work velvet kurti-pant like Gauhar Khan's. It will be available for under 1500. Such suits are being liked a lot these days.
