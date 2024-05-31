Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this

Garudan Twitter Review: RS. Durai Senthilkumar wrote and directed the Tamil action drama film Garudan, based on Vetrimaaran's narrative. The film is a collaboration between Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar's Lark Studios. Garudan opened in theatres nationwide on May 31, 2024.

Garudan is expected to visit theatres on Friday, May 31, 2024. Fans are deciding whether or not to reserve their tickets for the film's theatrical premiere. Well, the first review of the film is out, and it will help you decide whether it is worth seeing in theatres. With its intriguing premise, the Tamil-language film has generated a lot of buzz among audiences.

Following Viduthalai-Part 1, Soori has recognised Garudan as his second film in which he has portrayed the lead. Let us have a peek at the review as we excitedly await the film's debut.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here

Garudan's First Review and Runtime

Garudan, which stars Soori, Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film has a duration of 2 hours 14 minutes. The first review of the film discusses its charm, action, and emotions. The reviewer appreciated the film, stating, "#Garudan Good rural action drama... Racy screenplay with strong emotion and raw action...Good role for Sasikumar & Unni Mukunthan...Interval, Preclimax, Climax Soori na Sambhavam🔥🔥🔥."

What a pleasant surprise #Garudan turned out to be! @sooriofficial is fantastic in this neat little tale of friendship, loyalty and deceit which, even if it gets a little too convenient and predictable in the end, still makes for an entertaining watch. It's been a while since we… pic.twitter.com/sYklPDPDkT — Gopinath Rajendran (@gopi_rajen) May 30, 2024

Garudan storyline and other details:

For those who are unaware of the plot, Garudan is about how the affluent oppress the poor. Soori portrays Sooki, a devoted servant of Unni. Their lives are turned upside down when a preacher attempts to take their land.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala turns 32: Lesser known facts about the actress

#Garudan Good rural action drama...

Racy screenplay with strong emotion and raw action...



Good role for Sasikumar & Unni Mukunthan...



Interval, Preclimax, Climax Soori na Sambhavam🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/M5WkbwSKaH — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) May 30, 2024

#Garudan (Tamil|2024) - THEATRE.



Soori & Sasi Superb. Unni’s Transformation could hv been stronger. Shivada gud. Visuals & BGM Pakka. Oldage Story & Predictable flow; But Well Written Screenplay & Direction by Senthilkumar. A Violent, Intense & Engaging Rural Action Drama. GOOD! pic.twitter.com/PgLVdvtA73 — CK Review (@CKReview1) May 31, 2024

Aadhi and Karuna, childhood friends, had a strong kinship and constantly stood up for one other like brothers. Their trusty confidant, Sokkan, undergoes a shift in devotion, resulting in treachery and a struggle for survival.

Aside from the three principal actors, the film stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada Roshini, Mime Gopi, RV Udayakumar, Rajendra, and Brigida. Garudan was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. The trailer for the film has been released. It suggests that Garudan will have plenty of action and a compelling tale.

Latest Videos