Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this

    Garudan Twitter Review:  RS. Durai Senthilkumar wrote and directed the Tamil action drama film Garudan, based on Vetrimaaran's narrative. The film is a collaboration between Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar's Lark Studios. Garudan opened in theatres nationwide on May 31, 2024.

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Garudan is expected to visit theatres on Friday, May 31, 2024. Fans are deciding whether or not to reserve their tickets for the film's theatrical premiere. Well, the first review of the film is out, and it will help you decide whether it is worth seeing in theatres. With its intriguing premise, the Tamil-language film has generated a lot of buzz among audiences.

    Following Viduthalai-Part 1, Soori has recognised Garudan as his second film in which he has portrayed the lead. Let us have a peek at the review as we excitedly await the film's debut.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here

    Garudan's First Review and Runtime 
    Garudan, which stars Soori, Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film has a duration of 2 hours 14 minutes. The first review of the film discusses its charm, action, and emotions. The reviewer appreciated the film, stating, "#Garudan Good rural action drama... Racy screenplay with strong emotion and raw action...Good role for Sasikumar & Unni Mukunthan...Interval, Preclimax, Climax Soori na Sambhavam🔥🔥🔥."

    Garudan storyline and other details: 
    For those who are unaware of the plot, Garudan is about how the affluent oppress the poor. Soori portrays Sooki, a devoted servant of Unni. Their lives are turned upside down when a preacher attempts to take their land.

    Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala turns 32: Lesser known facts about the actress

    Aadhi and Karuna, childhood friends, had a strong kinship and constantly stood up for one other like brothers. Their trusty confidant, Sokkan, undergoes a shift in devotion, resulting in treachery and a struggle for survival.  

    Aside from the three principal actors, the film stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada Roshini, Mime Gopi, RV Udayakumar, Rajendra, and Brigida. Garudan was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. The trailer for the film has been released. It suggests that Garudan will have plenty of action and a compelling tale. 

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six RKK

    ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six

    Maam ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH] ATG

    'Ma'am ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH]

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites RBA

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL ATG

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL

    Jagapathi Babu gets cheated by real estate company; shares his ordeal on social media RBA

    Jagapathi Babu gets cheated by real estate company; shares his ordeal on social media

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Report claims team India unhappy with 'average' training facilities in NY; ICC responds snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Report claims team India unhappy with 'average' training facilities in NY; ICC responds

    'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six RKK

    ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six

    Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here ATG

    Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here

    PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari; WATCH video and see photos snt

    PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari; first video and photos surface (WATCH)

    Donald Trump convicted on all 34 charges in hush money trial: Will he go to jail, can he become US President? anr

    Donald Trump convicted on all 34 charges in hush money trial: Will he go to jail, can he become US President?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon