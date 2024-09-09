Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: Stars holding Guinness World Record

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar set a Guinness World Record by capturing the highest number of selfies in three minutes, demonstrating his remarkable selfie-taking skills and enthusiasm.
Abhishek Bachchan earned the Guinness World Record for making the most public appearances in 12 hours to promote the film "Delhi 6," showcasing his promotional zeal.
Lalita Pawar holds the record for the longest film career, extending over 70 years, marking her enduring presence and influence in the Indian film industry.
Amitabh Bachchan achieved a Guinness World Record as the only actor to record "Hanuman Chalisa" with 19 different vocalists, highlighting his versatility and dedication.
Saeed Jaffrey holds the Guinness World Record for featuring in the most international films, underscoring his global reach and prolific career across diverse cinema industries.
Sonakshi Sinha set a world record in 2016 for painting the highest number of nails in a single session, showcasing her artistic flair and precision.