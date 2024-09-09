Entertainment

Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: Stars holding Guinness World Record

Image credits: Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar set a Guinness World Record by capturing the highest number of selfies in three minutes, demonstrating his remarkable selfie-taking skills and enthusiasm.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan earned the Guinness World Record for making the most public appearances in 12 hours to promote the film "Delhi 6," showcasing his promotional zeal.

 

Image credits: instagram

Lalita Pawar

Lalita Pawar holds the record for the longest film career, extending over 70 years, marking her enduring presence and influence in the Indian film industry.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan achieved a Guinness World Record as the only actor to record "Hanuman Chalisa" with 19 different vocalists, highlighting his versatility and dedication.

 

Image credits: instagram

Saeed Jaffrey

Saeed Jaffrey holds the Guinness World Record for featuring in the most international films, underscoring his global reach and prolific career across diverse cinema industries.

Image credits: instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha set a world record in 2016 for painting the highest number of nails in a single session, showcasing her artistic flair and precision.

 

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
