Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khiladi to Dhadkan: 5 Must-Watch Akshay Kumar movies from the 90s

    Explore these iconic Akshay Kumar films from the 90s, showcasing his versatile roles, from action-packed dramas to memorable comedies and romantic classics.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 7:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    Dive into the 90s with these iconic Akshay Kumar films, from high-octane action in Khiladi to heartfelt drama in Dhadkan. Discover his versatility across genres in this unforgettable decade of cinema.
     

    article_image2

    Khiladi (1992)

    This action-packed film marked Akshay Kumar's rise as a leading Bollywood star, featuring high-stakes drama and thrilling stunts that cemented his reputation in the industry.

     

    Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

    As a sequel to Khiladi, this film showcases Akshay Kumar's dynamic action skills and versatility, weaving a gripping story of crime and justice.

     

    Mohra (1994)

    Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance in this intense drama, playing a complex role entangled in a gripping narrative of revenge, justice, and moral dilemmas.

     

    article_image5

    Hera Pheri (1999)

    In this beloved comedy, Akshay Kumar shines as a bumbling yet endearing character, contributing to the film's legendary status with his impeccable timing and humor.

     

    Dhadkan (2000)

    Often remembered as a 90s gem, this romantic drama features Akshay Kumar in a compelling role, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and emotional conflict with great depth.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eega sequel? Sanvi Sudeep fuels specualtion with throwback photo of actor Nani, Kicha Sudeep duo vkp

    Eega sequel? Sanvi Sudeep fuels specualtion with throwback photo of actor Nani, Kicha Sudeep duo

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut directorial debut gets UA certificate; gets cut scenes; Read on ATG

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut gets UA certificate; gets cut scenes; Read on

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS]

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon vkp

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl: First photos go viral; but is it fake or real? Check here NTI

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl: First photos go viral; but is it fake or real? Check here

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore lesser-Known facts about the Hero NTI

    Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore lesser-Known facts about the Hero

    Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore lesser-Known facts about the Hero NTI

    Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore lesser-Known facts about the Hero

    Ramya Pandian stuns in photoshoot: Actress looks irresistible in blue dmn

    Ramya Pandian stuns in photoshoot: Actress looks irresistible in blue

    Ramya Pandian stuns in photoshoot: Actress looks irresistible in blue dmn

    Ramya Pandian stuns in photoshoot: Actress looks irresistible in blue

    India is our home Afghanistan skipper Shahidi calls for dedicate home venue in India ahead of NZ Test snt

    'India is our home': Afghanistan skipper Shahidi calls for dedicate home venue in India ahead of NZ Test

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon