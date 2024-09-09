Khiladi to Dhadkan: 5 Must-Watch Akshay Kumar movies from the 90s

Explore these iconic Akshay Kumar films from the 90s, showcasing his versatile roles, from action-packed dramas to memorable comedies and romantic classics.

Khiladi (1992)

This action-packed film marked Akshay Kumar's rise as a leading Bollywood star, featuring high-stakes drama and thrilling stunts that cemented his reputation in the industry.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

As a sequel to Khiladi, this film showcases Akshay Kumar's dynamic action skills and versatility, weaving a gripping story of crime and justice.

Mohra (1994)

Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance in this intense drama, playing a complex role entangled in a gripping narrative of revenge, justice, and moral dilemmas.

Hera Pheri (1999)

In this beloved comedy, Akshay Kumar shines as a bumbling yet endearing character, contributing to the film's legendary status with his impeccable timing and humor.

Dhadkan (2000)

Often remembered as a 90s gem, this romantic drama features Akshay Kumar in a compelling role, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and emotional conflict with great depth.

