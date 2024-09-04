Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin on September 7 and end with the idol's ceremonial immersion on September 17. Bollywood celebs also participate in the festivities, adding their unique flavour.

Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chauth is an energising holiday celebrated throughout India, particularly in Maharashtra. This joyous event honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed god known for his wisdom, wealth, and good fortune. Lord Ganesha signifies knowledge, spiritual development, prosperity, and success.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin on September 7 and end with the ceremonial immersion of the idol on September 17. Cities will be inundated with majestic pandals and exquisitely made Ganesh idols as people prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with tremendous fervour and devotion. Celebrities frequently participate in the festivities, adding their unique touch to it.

Here are the celebs that greet Ganpati Bappa each year.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, a Ganesh Chaturthi fanatic, maintains his annual custom of bringing Ganpati into his home. Last year, he posted a beautiful video on Instagram of his family gathering to celebrate the event. In the video, Salman and his loved ones, including his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, conduct the aarti for Lord Ganesha.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty understands how to make Ganesh Chaturthi glow with both tradition and elegance. She gladly welcomes Lord Ganesha into her house every year, making her celebrations a big show. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra were seen dancing eagerly last year. Her sister Shamita Shetty and her children Viaan and Samisha Kundra joined in, swaying to the dhol sounds. In 2021, she embraced sustainability by incorporating an eco-friendly Ganesh idol into her home.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is constantly in the forefront of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, and her love for Ganpati Bappa is extremely contagious. Last year, she decorated her home with colourful flowers and an abhog offering of modaks. Shraddha uploaded some beautiful images of herself wearing a stunning red and green saree, beaming with excitement as she hugged the Lord Ganesha statue. In one of her photos, she is seen joyfully consuming a platter of modaks, perfectly reflecting her holiday enthusiasm. She captioned the image, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." "My favourite ten days of the year."

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the celebs that totally embraces the spirit and greets Lord Ganesha with open arms. Last year, he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming the god inside his house and sharing the excitement with his admirers via social media. SRK shared an emotional comment with the photo of the Ganesh idol, saying, "Welcome home, Ganpati Bappa Ji. I wish you and your family a happy Ganesha celebration. May Lord Ganesha bless us everyone with pleasure, knowledge, good health, and enough of Modak to eat!!!"

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre actively participates in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, ensuring that Ganpati Bappa is cordially welcomed into her house each year. She recently attended an exhibition organised by the Divyaj Foundation to promote environmentally responsible Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Her festivities from last year show her wearing a beautiful white saree and carrying a dish of modaks. She also uploaded a stunning photo of a Ganesh statue decked with flowers.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, known for his enormous heart and kindness, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with excitement and a zest for life. In an interview, the actor said that his family has a long-standing ritual of welcome Lord Ganesha into their house, which they have done for more than 20 years. He also said that he learnt about the customs after moving to Mumbai.

