Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals to follow if you are installing idol for first time

    Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganesh Chauth, is one of India’s most vibrant festivals, particularly celebrated with zeal in Maharashtra and other regions. This festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered for wisdom, good fortune and prosperity. 
     

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of India's most dynamic and popular celebrations, especially in Maharashtra. This festival commemorates Lord Ganesha's birth and is traditionally held in August or September. The celebrations begin with the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public locations, followed by rituals and devotional music, and culminate with the immersion of the idols in water.

    article_image2

    In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi is set to begin on September 7, with the immersion of the idols scheduled for September 17. Many devotees, particularly those who are celebrating for the first time, may think of putting a Ganesha statue in their houses as the festival draws near. Astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram of Ayodhya has suggested some crucial suggestions to ensure the rituals are completed correctly.

    article_image3

    1. Choosing a Ganesha Idol:

    It is regarded exceedingly fortunate to pick an idol of Lord Ganesha with the deity's trunk slanted to the left. Sitting Ganesha idols are also suggested since they represent pleasure and success. Furthermore, the idol should preferably portray one of Ganesha's hands in a blessing stance and the other clutching a modak, the deity's favourite delicacy.

    article_image4

    2. Installation Direction:

    It is crucial to place the Ganesha statue facing northward in the northeast corner of your house. First, choose a spotless platform, cover it with a cloth, and set the idol down on it. It is said that this arrangement would bring blessings and good energy into the house.

    article_image5

    3. Worship Rituals:

    As part of the cleansing ceremony, pour pure Gangajal (holy water) and rice on the idol once it has been installed. The idol must also be placed next to Riddhi and Siddhi, who stand for wealth and spiritual strength, respectively. On the right side of the idol, there should be a water-filled vessel. After making these arrangements, present Lord Ganesha with flowers, fruits, and sweets, particularly modaks. Chant mantras and perform an aarti, which is the practice of raising lit lamps in front of the god, to finish the devotion.

    Devotees can welcome Lord Ganesha's blessings—happiness, prosperity, and peace—into their life by adhering to these guidelines on Ganesh Chaturthi.
     

