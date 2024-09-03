Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Perfect Besan Ladoo recipe for the festival

Lifestyle
Heat ghee in a pan. Add besan (chickpea flour) and roast on low heat until it turns golden brown and aromatic.
Incorporate chopped nuts (cashews, almonds) and cardamom powder into the roasted besan. Stir continuously to blend well.
Gradually add more ghee if needed to the mixture to achieve the right consistency. The mixture should be moist but not too greasy.
Add powdered sugar to the besan mixture. Stir until well combined. The sugar should melt into the warm mixture.
Once the mixture cools slightly but is still warm, shape it into small balls (laddoos) using your hands.
Let the laddoos cool completely on a plate.
Serve: Enjoy the laddoos as a festive treat or offer them as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Enjoy the laddoos as a festive treat or offer them as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.