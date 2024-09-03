Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Perfect Besan Ladoo recipe for the festival

Image credits: Pinterest

Roast Besan

Heat ghee in a pan. Add besan (chickpea flour) and roast on low heat until it turns golden brown and aromatic.


 

Image credits: pexels

Add Nuts and Spices

Incorporate chopped nuts (cashews, almonds) and cardamom powder into the roasted besan. Stir continuously to blend well.

 

Image credits: social media

Mix Ghee

Gradually add more ghee if needed to the mixture to achieve the right consistency. The mixture should be moist but not too greasy.

Image credits: social media

Sweeten

Add powdered sugar to the besan mixture. Stir until well combined. The sugar should melt into the warm mixture.


 

Image credits: Pinterest

Shape Laddoos

Once the mixture cools slightly but is still warm, shape it into small balls (laddoos) using your hands.

 

Image credits: freepik

Cool and Store

Let the laddoos cool completely on a plate. 

Serve: Enjoy the laddoos as a festive treat or offer them as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Image credits: Pinterest

Serve

Enjoy the laddoos as a festive treat or offer them as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One