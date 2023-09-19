Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video)

    Kartik Aaryan kickstarts Ganeshotsava in keeping with his tradition of day one darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, says, “Its that Joyous time of the year”

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi is arrived! People rejoice at Ganeshotsav every year, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, and many more greeted Bappa's return. Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kartik Aaryan was caught by photographers this morning when he visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek Bappa's blessings.

    A lot of Bollywood actors pray at the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's oldest and most prominent Ganpati pandals. Kartik Aaryan is seen arriving in his car dressed in a brick red kurta with white pyjamas and Kolhapuri chappals. He was spotted shouting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with the masses as he sought Lord Ganesha's blessings. 

    The actor posted a lovely snapshot of himself praying to the Lalbaug ka Raja, along with the caption, “Its that Joyous time of the year🥁🔥 
    Ganpati Bappa Moriya🙏🏻
    #LalBagchaRaja”

    The young actor has always been one to thank and seek the Lord's blessings, as he is often seen visiting Lalbaug on the first day of Ganeshotsava. He also has a history of seeking Bappa's blessings at Siddhivinayak on the first day of his film's release. 

    On the job front, his Sattu character from Satyaprem Ki Katha continues to receive online adulation, while this superstar is currently filming his highly awaited next with Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion.

