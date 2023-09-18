Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ramcharam-Upasana celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, proud grandfather Chiranjeevi shares pictures of the same

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi shares photo with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June this year and since then, the couple has been elated by the arrival of this bundle of joy into their lives. They have been sharing pictures of her on Instagram as well. 

    The Konidela household has been filled with grand celebrations since Klin's birth, and this enthusiasm extended to their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Chiranjeevi, a proud grandfather, took to his social media to share pictures of the joyful celebration with his followers.

    The post has also been reshared by Ram Charan. View the posts here:

     

    Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-packed film "Bhola Shankar," directed by Meher Ramesh. The film also featured prominent actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in pivotal roles

    On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming project titled 'Game Changer,' which marks the Telugu debut of renowned Indian director S. Shankar. The screenplay for the film is penned by Karthik Subbaraj, known for his work in films such as 'Petta,' 'Jigarthanda,' 'Mahaan,' and more. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and others. Fans can expect to catch this much-anticipated film in theaters at the beginning of 2024.

    Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-packed film 'Bhola Shankar,' directed by Meher Ramesh. The film also featured prominent actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched ADC

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities ATG

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Former Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare trolled for unveiling idol In police uniform ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Former Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare trolled for unveiling idol In police uniform

    'Kumari Srimathi' Release Date: Nithya Menen starrer comedy drama to release on this DATE rkn

    'Kumari Srimathi' Release Date: Nithya Menen starrer comedy drama to release on this DATE

    Recent Stories

    UAE: Public holiday announced for Prophet's birthday; Check anr

    UAE: Public holiday announced for Prophet's birthday; Check

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH) vkp

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH)

    Divine delight: Step-by-step guide to make Ukadiche Modak or Kozhukattai for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 snt eai

    Divine delight: Step-by-step guide to make Ukadiche Modak or Kozhukattai for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched ADC

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon