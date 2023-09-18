Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ramcharam-Upasana celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, proud grandfather Chiranjeevi shares pictures of the same

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June this year and since then, the couple has been elated by the arrival of this bundle of joy into their lives. They have been sharing pictures of her on Instagram as well.

The Konidela household has been filled with grand celebrations since Klin's birth, and this enthusiasm extended to their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Chiranjeevi, a proud grandfather, took to his social media to share pictures of the joyful celebration with his followers.

The post has also been reshared by Ram Charan. View the posts here:

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-packed film "Bhola Shankar," directed by Meher Ramesh. The film also featured prominent actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in pivotal roles

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming project titled 'Game Changer,' which marks the Telugu debut of renowned Indian director S. Shankar. The screenplay for the film is penned by Karthik Subbaraj, known for his work in films such as 'Petta,' 'Jigarthanda,' 'Mahaan,' and more. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and others. Fans can expect to catch this much-anticipated film in theaters at the beginning of 2024.

