    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Allu Arjun’s festive spirit shines bright as he shares a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration!  In Allu Arjun’s social media post, he is seen posing along with his wife, Sneha Reddy, in a traditional avatar, immersed in the festive spirit. 

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Allu Arjun, the versatile actor known for his explosive performances on the big screen, is also recognised for his enthusiasm in holiday celebrations. This Ganesh Chaturthi, the 'Pushpa' actor demonstrated that his festive spirit knows no boundaries by welcoming Lord Ganesha into his house with open arms, sharing the joy of the holiday with his dedicated admirers.

    The actor resorted to social media to greet his devoted fans on the important day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The charming photo he shared—a peek of the cherished Ganesha statue gracing his home—captured the attention of his fans. The idol was a sight to behold, gorgeously decked with vivid decorations and radiant lighting, expressing Allu Arjun's joyous ardour at every festival.

    Joining Allu Arjun in the festive spirit is his dearest family members who look equally excited to bring their beloved Ganpati bappa home. In Allu Arjun’s social media post, he is seen posing along with his wife Sneha Reddy in a traditional avatar, immersed in the festive spirit. 

     

    Allu Arjun's contagious excitement is not limited to Ganesh Chaturthi; the actor is known for enjoying numerous holidays with similar zeal. One of the many reasons he is liked by audiences throughout the country is his commitment to embrace India's unique cultural history and sharing it with his supporters. Allu Arjun's involvement in this festival inspires his admirers since he not only thrives in his job but also remains firmly linked to his cultural heritage.

    As the actor continues to thrive in the industry, his commitment to holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi reveals a different side of himself—one that connects with the delight of conveying love, harmony, and tradition. It demonstrates his dedication to remaining grounded and connected with his audience.

    Allu Arjun is presently filming his highly awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rule,' which is set to be released on August 15, 2024.

