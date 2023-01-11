Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer OUT: Rajkumar Santoshi's film to hit theatres on January 26

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's returns to Hindi cinema after 10 years with the movie 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh', which explores a different timeline in which Mahatma Gandhi survived Nathuram Godse's assassination attempt.

Rajkumar Santoshi's Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh trailer was released on January 11. The film reimagines Gandhi's life by visualising what would have happened if he had survived the assassination attempt. Santoshi returns to Hindi film after nearly a decade away.

"Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh centres on the hypothetical universe where Mahatma Gandhi escapes the attack and subsequently encounters Nathuram Godse in prison. The talk leads to a fierce dispute between them," according to the film's synopsis.

It also provides insight into the tumultuous period after India's partition, when communal rioting brought a thriving nation to its knees. The remarkable likeness between the two main characters, Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi, is worth noting.

Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani play Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. The video illustrates the collision between the two main protagonists' values and ideals. In the trailer, Gandhi survives the assassination, and his desire to speak with Nahthuram Godse leads the story to a parallel reality. The roles of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and BR Ambedkar, men who shaped history, are also appropriately portrayed.

Rajkumar, who has directed blockbusters such as 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' 'Ghatak,' and the classic comedy 'Andaaz Apna Apna,' is returning to the big screen after nine years. His most recent film, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, starred Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.

Godse, Gandhi Tanisha, Anuj Saini and Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter, makes her acting debut in Ek Yudh. The teaser depicts Mahatma Gandhi, who has always advocated for peace and nonviolence, meeting a furious and spiteful Godse with a smile, despite being shot by him.

The film will be released in theatres on January 26, competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which will be released a day earlier on January 25. The film is presented by Santoshi Productions LLP, with music by renowned musician AR Rahman and production by Manila Santoshi.