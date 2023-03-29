Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams lands in Mumbai sporting tikka on forehead; WATCH

    Maisie Williams, best known as Arya Stark from the iconic and cult show Game of Thrones, has landed in Mumbai for the Dior Fashion Show and is excited about the same. It is her first time in Mumbai.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    The Stark has landed in Mumbai. We are talking about none other than Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams of the Game of Thrones fame. The actress, on Tuesday night, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she has touched down in Mumbai to attend the star-studded Dior India show. 

    The actress could not hide her happiness and excitement as she gave fans a tour of the luxury room she is staying with a peak at the gifts given to her. In the short video posted on her Instagram story few hours back, Maisie wore a bucket cap and a casual fit. She said, "I just got to Mumbai. And I am losing my mind a little bit," before showing her room. A red tikka got spotted on her forehead. The Game of Thrones star panned the camera to give a tour of her room. She got surrounded by numerous gifts, which included a meditation mat. Maisie was overjoyed and exhilarated to be in Mumbai.

    For the unversed, Mumbai is playing host to Dior this week. The luxury brand will unveil its pre-fall 2023 show at the grand Gateway of India in Mumbai. Many international names would be attending. It is the first time a big European luxury brand will host its official calendar show in India.

    The Dior Fashion Show in Mumbai is a collaborative effort between the creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School of Craft. While Maisie has confirmed her attendance, fans are equally excited to see globally renowned Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), who grew to international fame following their hit BL drama, KinnPorsche The Series, attending the show as well. The duo landed in Mumbai on Tuesday night as well.

    Meanwhile, Maisie has mostly been away from the spotlight since the end of Game of Thrones. She often made headlines for her relationship with Reuben Selby, but the couple broke up a few months ago. The actress confirmed the news via Instagram earlier this year.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
