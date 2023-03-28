Jungkook X Calvin Klein: Fans praise 'handsome golden maknae' as he becomes the new face of brand

As soon as the hashtag 'Jungkook X Calvin Klein' went viral on the renowned microblogging site Twitter, fans and BTS ARMYs can not stop themselves from hailing how 'handsome' their golden maknae is looking in the new campaign as the face of Calvin Klein.

BTS member and prominent Korean heart-throb Jungkook is making his global debut for the first time as the brand ambassador of the iconic brand Calvin Klein. As soon as the video teaser went viral, BTS ARMYs are drooling at his hotness and dapper looks.

We have already seen how J Hope won the hearts of fans as the brand face of Louis Vuitton. Kim Taehyung made global fans drool with his chiseled looks as the new brand face of the internationally iconic brand Celine, Suga made the global BTS ARMYs go awestruck with his macho looks as the brand ambassador of Valentino, Jimin shook social media with his hunk looks as the brand ambassador of Tiffany & Co, RM who made the fans sweat with his sensual looks as the brand ambassador of Bottega Veneta, Jin who made fans go ga ga on his handsome face as an ambassador of Thom Browne, finally the youngest one in the entire group, also known as golden maknae, Jungkook has made his big debut globally as the new brand face and global ambassador of iconic brand Calvin Klein.

Jungkook has shaken the internet with his hunk and chiseled looks as the new face of Calvin Klein. Elle Singapore released a small teaser of his cover shoot with the magazine. Their caption read, "Babe wake up. We have an exclusive sneak peek at the #JungKookxCalvinKlein campaign, as he makes his big debut as the brand’s latest global ambassador! Stay tuned for more #CalvinKlein #Jungkook #BTS @CalvinKlein."

This tweet post went viral on Twitter. Jungkook X Calvin Klein started trending on microblogging site. "SO HANDSOME," said a fan. "He looks so good as always. I am falling deeply in love with him again, every day #JUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN," a fan adds. "They finally got the biggest idol in the world. Congratulations, Calvin Klein. Jungkook x Calvin Klein is coming #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN POP CULTURE SENSATION JUNGKOOK," a fan shared.

