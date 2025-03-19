user
user

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

The much-awaited romantic comedy Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, arrives in theaters on June 13. Directed by Celine Song, the film follows a New York matchmaker caught in a love triangle. Watch the trailer now.

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer SRI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The trailer for the much-awaited romantic comedy 'Materialists', which stars actors Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is finally out.
The makers took to their Instagram account on Monday to share the trailer for the much-awaited film.
The caption of their post read, "People just want more. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in MATERIALISTS, from Academy Award nominee Celine Song. In theaters June 13. Featuring a new original song by Japanese Breakfast."
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHV2wwHR8xP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
The trailer introduces fans to a young matchmaker in New York City played by Dakota, who finds herself caught between the allure of her ideal match and the unresolved emotions of an imperfect ex.
The rom-com is directed by Celine Song. This is Song's second film after her Oscar-nominated debut, Past Lives.
Materialists also feature Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg. Filming for the romantic comedy took place in New York City from April to June last year.
According to Variety, Materialists is produced by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler for Killer Films, along with David Hinojosa of 2 AM. A24 will distribute the movie in the U.S., while Sony Pictures handles international distribution.
Talking about Song's last film, Past Lives, which was a global success, it earned over $42 million and received multiple award nominations, including at the Oscars and Golden Globes.
Past Lives, a romantic drama film, was released in 2023 and marked Song's debut as a director. The drama, which starred Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, revolved around the story of two childhood friends over the course of 24 years as they contemplated the nature of their relationship while they grew apart and lived different lives.
Meanwhile, Materialists is set to hit theaters on June 13 this year. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Adam Sandler returns to the Golf Course for 'Happy Gilmore 2', watch trailer sri

Adam Sandler tees off again in Happy Gilmore 2 – Watch official trailer

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post NTI

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival NTI

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

Recent Stories

Indias AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates AJR

India's AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates

BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21 shk

BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone gcw

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

IPL 2025: Not Hardik Pandya, but Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in opening clash against CSK; here's why HRD

IPL 2025: Not Hardik Pandya, but Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in opening clash against CSK; here's why

Recent Videos

'Wiping Egg Off My Face': Shashi Tharoor ADMITS Misjudging India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

'Wiping Egg Off My Face': Shashi Tharoor ADMITS Misjudging India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Video Icon
The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

Video Icon
Putin Agrees to ‘Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire’ After Call with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Putin Agrees to ‘Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire’ After Call with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon