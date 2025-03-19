user
Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Gal Gadot was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, celebrating the milestone with her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters. She spoke about her career, family, and personal journey.

ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Gal Gadot has received one of Hollywood's highest honours, and her family was right there to celebrate with her.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, reported People. Standing proudly by her side were her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters--Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella, 3, and 13-month-old baby Ori.

During her speech, Gadot spoke about her journey in Hollywood and the importance of her family. She joked that every time her career took off, she got pregnant.

"Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself. That's what I tell my agents. It's either I'm making movies or making babies -- no more babies. But Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do," Gadot said according to People.

"Our daughters, Alma, Maya -- whose birthday's today, she's 8, mazel tov! Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I've ever done," Gadot added.

"Thank you for being part of the circus like we always say, you allow me to fulfill my dreams and I hope that you know that you can do the same. You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are, and I hope that you're proud," the mom of four continued.

"I want you to know that this is not about fame or movies or any of that. This is about going after your passion and working hard and I want you to know that if you do, that you can achieve anything, my sweet girls. Absolutely anything, never forget that. I love you."

Meanwhile, Gadot and her husband Varsano welcomed their fourth child, Ori, in March last year.

