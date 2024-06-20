Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mirzapur 3 trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer to premiere on THIS date [WATCH]

    Prime Video India's Mirzapur returns for its third season, featuring stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Rasika Dugal. The trailer teases a gripping continuation with intense violence, gang politics, and power struggles. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, this 10-episode series will see the battle for Mirzapur's throne reach new heights

    Mirzapur 3 trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer to premiere on THIS date [WATCH]
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    The highly anticipated third season of Prime Video India's crime thriller, Mirzapur, featuring stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Rasika Dugal, is set to debut on July 5.

    Trailer Highlights

    The trailer for the new season teases a continuation of the series' signature elements—intense violence, explicit scenes, and intricate gang politics. Though it doesn't introduce any new major characters, it suggests chaotic developments in the absence of key figures like Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).

    It opens with Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) making a bold statement by demolishing a statue of Tripathi in a public square. Guddu seems unaware that many others, including Vijay Varma's character Bharat Tyagi, are vying for control. The trailer climaxes with Tripathi emerging from the shadows, vowing to reclaim his throne and the empire he painstakingly built.

    Additionally, Rasika Dugal's character, Beena Tripathi, is seen attempting to seduce Guddu Bhaiya, the self-proclaimed new king. Other significant characters making an appearance include Golu (Shweta Tripathi), politician Madhuri Yadav (Isha Talwar), and Guddu's estranged parents, portrayed by Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha.

    Series Overview

    Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The upcoming season promises higher stakes and a more expansive storyline across its 10 episodes. According to the official synopsis, the central theme revolves around the struggle for the throne of Mirzapur, with power and dominance at the core. The battle for the coveted Gaddi will be intense, where trust is a scarce commodity.

    

    The ensemble cast for the third season includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

    

    Mirzapur first captivated audiences in 2018, with its second season following in 2020. Fans eagerly await the third installment, premiering on Prime Video India on July 5.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
