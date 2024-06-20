 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Manish Panday separated with wife Ashrita Shetty? Here's what we know

Recently, speculation about Manish Panday's separation from wife Ashrita Shetty, who he married in 2019, has arisen as both have deleted their wedding photos from Instagram

Image credits: Instagram

Manish Panday

Manish Pandey has impressed fans with his cricketing skills. He played for KKR in IPL 2024, leading the team to victory. Fans called him lucky

Image credits: Instagram

Manish Panday, Ashrita Shetty

Recently, speculations about Manish Pandey and his wife Ashrita Shetty's separation emerged. The couple got married in 2019

Image credits: Instagram

Ashrita Shetty

Manish's latest Instagram post, showcasing him with the IPL 2024 winner's trophy, sparked further curiosity. Fans questioned the delay in his photo uploads

Image credits: Instagram

Ashrita Shetty

Manish and Ashrita's love story became public only a day before their wedding in 2019. Manish announced his marriage during an interview, surprising fans who were unaware

Image credits: Instagram

Ashrita Shetty

Ashrita Shetty, an actress, has seemingly unfollowed Manish on Instagram, adding to the speculation about their separation

Image credits: Instagram

Manish Panday

The couple, once known for their endearing social media presence, has not addressed the separation rumors publicly

Image credits: Instagram

Manish Panday

Despite the personal rumors, Manish's professional life continues to thrive. His performance in IPL 2024 with KKR has been widely praised

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One