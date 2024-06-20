Manish Panday separated with wife Ashrita Shetty? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Recently, speculation about Manish Panday's separation from wife Ashrita Shetty, who he married in 2019, has arisen as both have deleted their wedding photos from Instagram
Manish Pandey has impressed fans with his cricketing skills. He played for KKR in IPL 2024, leading the team to victory. Fans called him lucky
Recently, speculations about Manish Pandey and his wife Ashrita Shetty's separation emerged. The couple got married in 2019
Manish's latest Instagram post, showcasing him with the IPL 2024 winner's trophy, sparked further curiosity. Fans questioned the delay in his photo uploads
Manish and Ashrita's love story became public only a day before their wedding in 2019. Manish announced his marriage during an interview, surprising fans who were unaware
Ashrita Shetty, an actress, has seemingly unfollowed Manish on Instagram, adding to the speculation about their separation
The couple, once known for their endearing social media presence, has not addressed the separation rumors publicly
Despite the personal rumors, Manish's professional life continues to thrive. His performance in IPL 2024 with KKR has been widely praised