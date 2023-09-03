Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details

     'Gadar 2' was directed by Anil Sharma and will be released on August 11, 2023. Sunny Deol's film has already crossed the Rs 500-crore mark.

    Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    'Gadar 2' was released on the big screen after 22 years. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the Anil Sharma-directed film. Surprisingly, it has recreated the same box office magic as the 2001 blockbuster. On August 11, 2023, 'Gadar 2' clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. However, it has done exceptionally well at the ticket counter. 'Gadar 2' joined the Rs 500-crore club within a month of its theatrical debut.

    Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra also feature in 'Gadar 2'. The picture has done exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk and early estimates, the film earned Rs 7.39 crore on its 24th release day. This raises 'Gadar 2's' total BO collection to Rs 501.47 crore.

    Also Read: Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more

    At the box office, it competed with Rajinikanth's Jailer and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released in cinemas on August 25. However, it had little effect on Gadar 2. 

    Also Read: (PHOTOS) SHAH RUKH KHAN, AJAY DEVGN, SALMAN KHAN, AAMIR KHAN AND MORE AT GADAR 2 SUCCESS PARTY

    Meanwhile, Sunny Deol had a huge success party for 'Gadar 2'. It was a star-studded celebration, with significant personalities from the Hindi film business in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan came in style with his wife, Gauri Khan, while Salman Khan and Aamir Khan arrived single.

    Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty were among the other Bollywood superstars that attended the celebration.

    About Gadar 2
    'Gadar 2' is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film 'Gadar'. Sunny plays Tara Singh, Ameesha plays Sakina, and Utkarsh plays their kid Jeetey in the film. On August 11, 2023, the film was released in theatres with 'OMG 2'.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial? vma

    Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial?

    Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more ATG

    Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more

    'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover vma

    'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship ATG

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details vma

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature Here is how it will work gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature; Here's how it will work

    Delhi 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch RBA EAI

    Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch

    Petrol Diesel Price Today: From Bengaluru to Noida, check fuel cost in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today: From Bengaluru to Noida, check fuel cost in your city

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon