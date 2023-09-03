'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details

'Gadar 2' was directed by Anil Sharma and will be released on August 11, 2023. Sunny Deol's film has already crossed the Rs 500-crore mark.

'Gadar 2' was released on the big screen after 22 years. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the Anil Sharma-directed film. Surprisingly, it has recreated the same box office magic as the 2001 blockbuster. On August 11, 2023, 'Gadar 2' clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. However, it has done exceptionally well at the ticket counter. 'Gadar 2' joined the Rs 500-crore club within a month of its theatrical debut.

Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra also feature in 'Gadar 2'. The picture has done exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk and early estimates, the film earned Rs 7.39 crore on its 24th release day. This raises 'Gadar 2's' total BO collection to Rs 501.47 crore.

At the box office, it competed with Rajinikanth's Jailer and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released in cinemas on August 25. However, it had little effect on Gadar 2.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol had a huge success party for 'Gadar 2'. It was a star-studded celebration, with significant personalities from the Hindi film business in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan came in style with his wife, Gauri Khan, while Salman Khan and Aamir Khan arrived single.

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty were among the other Bollywood superstars that attended the celebration.

About Gadar 2

'Gadar 2' is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film 'Gadar'. Sunny plays Tara Singh, Ameesha plays Sakina, and Utkarsh plays their kid Jeetey in the film. On August 11, 2023, the film was released in theatres with 'OMG 2'.