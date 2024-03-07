Who is Somi Khan? Meet Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan's wife

Entertainment
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan has once again married. The businessman married Somi Khan, a Bigg Boss 12 contestant.
Rakhi Sawant once made various claims against him, accusing him of having extramarital relationships.
Somi Khan is Saba Khan’s sister. "The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn’t wish to come out this soon,” the source added.
Somi and Saba appeared together on Salman Khan's controversial reality programme in its 12th season.
While Dipika Kakar won the competition, other contenders were Sreesanth, Shivasish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, and Anup Jalota, among others.
Somi is quite active on social media platforms. However, she was away from the entertainment business after her participation in Bigg Boss.
She was linked to another competitor on the show, Deepak Thakur, but Khan has always maintained that Deepak is only a friend to her.
Saba Khan's sister of Somi talks about the wedding, "Yes, they are married, and we are overjoyed and ecstatic."
She added, "We had an intimate nikkah ceremony and celebration, and it's wonderful to watch these lovebirds marry. We're all in Bangalore for post-wedding ceremonies."
Rakhi and Adil married in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony, and she later converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.