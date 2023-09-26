Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fukrey 3 LEAKED? Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's film on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites?

    Fukrey 3 leaked! Excel Entertainment amusingly teased the viewers to raise awareness about piracy. The comedy entertainer's online leak on Torrent, Telegram and other piracy sites has saddened fans of the franchise. However, it has also caused a storm on social media with the ongoing trend #Fukrey3Leaked.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Fukrey 3 is scheduled to be released on September 28, 2023 by Excel Entertainment. However, a fresh event has occurred: the film has been leaked online and is presently trending on Twitter. Despite this setback, the film's advertising is in full force, and advance bookings are strong.

    The online release of the comic entertainer on Torrent, Telegram, and other illegal sites has disappointed lovers of the franchise. However, it has also sparked a social media frenzy with the hashtag #Fukrey3Leaked. Adding additional twist to the story, prior franchise star Ali Fazal tweeted the film's YouTube URL with a message on his social media channel.

    "FUKREY 3 LEAKED! #Fukrey3Leaked"

    The stolen movie on social media is not a coincidental occurrence, but rather a calculated and creative strategy utilised by the producers to raise awareness about the serious problem of piracy in the entertainment industry. The players' role reversal makes it even more fascinating, which adds a layer of perplexity for the viewer. Through this one-of-a-kind technique, the creators are also able to make a subtle jab at people who support and engage in piracy.

    Fukrey 3 is a charming comedic entertainment that deserves to be seen on the big screen. The creators have cleverly designed a move that is sure to delight everyone by coordinating this surprise release. It not only draws attention, but it also acts as a strong push to combat piracy and safeguard the film industry's hard work and innovation.

    Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently provided audiences with blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many others.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
