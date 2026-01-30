Keerthy Suresh Wins Best Actress for Paambu Sattai at Tamil Nadu State Film Awards
Keerthy Suresh has been honored with the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress (2016–2022) for Paambu Sattai, adding to her National Award-winning acclaim and cementing her pan-India stardom.
After years of anticipation, the Tamil Nadu government has unveiled the State Film Awards for 2016-2022, honoring cinematic excellence across the years. Among the luminaries, National Award winner Keerthy Suresh shines brightest, clinching the Best Actress award for her riveting performance in the 2017 Tamil action-thriller Paambu Sattai. Directed by Adam Dasan, Keerthy's portrayal as Veni stole hearts.
The official ceremony, set for February 13 at Chennai's iconic Kalaivanar Arangam, promises a star-studded gala where Keerthy will receive her well-deserved accolade. This win adds another jewel to her crown, following her National Film Award for Best Actress at the 66th National Film Awards. There, she immortalized the legendary Savitri in the 2018 Telugu biopic Mahanati, earning unanimous praise for her transformative act.
Keerthy's trajectory only soars higher. She's gearing up for Akka with Yash Raj Films, a high-octane project buzzing with pan-India appeal. Teaming with Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana, she'll bring fire to the screen. Thottam opposite Antony Varghese's Pepe making a return to Malayalam cinema, while an untitled film with Praveen S. Vijaay and Mysskin hints at intense storytelling, and a reported team-up with Rajkummar Rao in a project he's producing. From state honors to national glory, Keerthy Suresh embodies versatility. From state honors to national glory and pan-India blockbusters, Keerthy Sure
