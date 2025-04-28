Thiruvananthapuram: Acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun passed away at the age of 73. He breathed his last at his residence, named Piravi, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He had been battling cancer for an extended period, and his health reportedly deteriorated earlier in the day. At the time of his passing, Shaji was serving as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

Born in 1952, Shaji N Karun was a pioneering figure in Malayalam cinema, celebrated both in India and abroad for his profound artistic vision. He completed his early education at Pallikkara School and University College in Thiruvananthapuram, before graduating in cinematography from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1975. After a stint in Madras, he joined the Kerala State Film Development Corporation as a film officer, during which he began collaborating with renowned filmmaker G. Aravindan.

Shaji went on to work as a cinematographer with several stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, including K. G. George and M. T. Vasudevan Nair. Over his career, he served as the cinematographer for around 40 films, many of which are considered milestones in Indian cinema. His collaborations with Aravindan include landmark films such as Kanchana Seetha, Thampu, Kummatty, Esthappan, Pokkuveyil, Chidambaram, and Oridathu. For his contributions behind the camera, Shaji won the National Award for Best Cinematographer and three Kerala State Awards.

He made a profound mark as a director with a series of internationally acclaimed films, beginning with his debut feature Piravi, which earned a special mention for the Golden Camera at the Cannes Film Festival. Piravi went on to become the most internationally awarded Malayalam film. His 1994 film Swaham was the first Malayalam film to be screened in the main competition at Cannes. Other notable directorial works include Vanaprastham, Nishad, Kutty Srank, and AKG.

In recognition of his lifetime contribution to cinema, Shaji N Karun was honored with the Padma Shri in 2011 and the J.C. Daniel Award, Kerala's highest film honor. He also served as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and was instrumental in shaping the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Shaji N Karun’s legacy remains deeply embedded in the artistic and cultural fabric of Indian cinema, especially for his role in elevating Malayalam films to the global stage.