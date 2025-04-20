Mani Ratnam's Bombay remains a landmark in Indian cinema, known for its portrayal of love and communal harmony. Decades later, cinematographer Rajiv Menon talks about its re release.

Mani Ratnam's Bombay, released in 1995, is a cinematic masterpiece that tackled sensitive themes of communal harmony and love. The film, starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, became a cultural landmark for its bold storytelling and A.R. Rahman's iconic music. Decades later, its relevance continues to spark discussions about its impact and the challenges of addressing such themes today.

He said, "A film like Bombay cannot be made today. The situation in India is so volatile; people take up positions that are so strong, and religion has become such a big issue. I don’t think you can make a film like Bombay, release it in the theater, and not expect the theater to be burned down. In these 25-30 years, India has become less tolerant."

Rajiv Menon's Perspective on Modern Challenges

In a recent interview, cinematographer Rajiv Menon shared his thoughts on why Bombay might face difficulties if re-released in today's socio-political climate. He highlighted that India has become "less tolerant" over the years, with strong opinions and heightened sensitivities around religious issues. Menon expressed concerns that a film like Bombay could provoke extreme reactions, including potential violence, if released now.

He said, ''A movie like Bombay couldn’t be released in the current climate as it would be too controversial and could even lead to riots.''

Clarifying Misunderstood Symbolism

Rajiv Menon also addressed misconceptions about certain scenes in the film, such as the moment when Manisha Koirala's character removes her burqa during the song "Tu Hi Re." He clarified that the scene was not intended as a metaphor for abandoning faith but was a creative decision influenced by practical constraints on set. This insight sheds light on the artistic choices made during the film's production.

The Enduring Relevance of Bombay

Despite the challenges of re-releasing a film like Bombay, its themes of love, unity, and resilience remain timeless. Menon's reflections underscore the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding through cinema. The film's legacy continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike, reminding us of the power of storytelling to bridge divides.