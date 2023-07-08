From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers

Bengali thriller films have become very popular since the days of black and white film. From well-known directors like Satyajit Ray and Rituparno Ghosh to more well-known ones like Srijit Mukherjee, Tollywood is rife with exceptional filmmakers who have created some captivating thrillers. While many of these are film adaptations of well-known books, some of them have also dazzled us.

Although the business is most recognised for its art films, it has also created some thrillers that are renowned for pushing the envelope. We have selected a few of the top thriller films in Bengali for you. You'll adore these, we bet!

"Baishe Srabon" (2011) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this film revolves around a series of murders in Kolkata, where the killer leaves behind poems at the crime scenes. The film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee.

"Byomkesh Bakshi" (2015) - Directed by Anjan Dutt, this film is based on the famous detective character Byomkesh Bakshi created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. It follows the detective's investigation into a series of mysterious murders.

"Rajkahini" (2015) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this period drama is set during the partition of Bengal in 1947. It tells the story of a brothel madam and her struggles to protect the women in her establishment during the tumultuous times.

"Bibaho Diaries" (2017) - Directed by Mainak Bhaumik, this film is a dark comedy crime thriller that revolves around the lives of four friends who become entangled in a murder mystery.

"Double Feluda" (2016) - Directed by Sandip Ray, this film is based on the iconic detective character Feluda, created by Satyajit Ray. It follows Feluda and his cousin Topshe as they solve a series of crimes.

"Zulfiqar" (2016) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this film is a crime drama based on two Shakespearean plays, "Julius Caesar" and "Antony and Cleopatra." It explores the power struggles and rivalries among two gangs in Kolkata.

"Autograph" (2010) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this film tells the story of a successful film director who meets three aspiring actresses and becomes involved in their lives, leading to unexpected consequences.

