    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers

    Bengali thriller films have become very popular since the days of black and white film. From well-known directors like Satyajit Ray and Rituparno Ghosh to more well-known ones like Srijit Mukherjee, Tollywood is rife with exceptional filmmakers who have created some captivating thrillers. While many of these are film adaptations of well-known books, some of them have also dazzled us.

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Although the business is most recognised for its art films, it has also created some thrillers that are renowned for pushing the envelope. We have selected a few of the top thriller films in Bengali for you. You'll adore these, we bet!

    "Baishe Srabon" (2011) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this film revolves around a series of murders in Kolkata, where the killer leaves behind poems at the crime scenes. The film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee.

    "Byomkesh Bakshi" (2015) - Directed by Anjan Dutt, this film is based on the famous detective character Byomkesh Bakshi created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. It follows the detective's investigation into a series of mysterious murders.

    "Rajkahini" (2015) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this period drama is set during the partition of Bengal in 1947. It tells the story of a brothel madam and her struggles to protect the women in her establishment during the tumultuous times.

    "Bibaho Diaries" (2017) - Directed by Mainak Bhaumik, this film is a dark comedy crime thriller that revolves around the lives of four friends who become entangled in a murder mystery.

    "Double Feluda" (2016) - Directed by Sandip Ray, this film is based on the iconic detective character Feluda, created by Satyajit Ray. It follows Feluda and his cousin Topshe as they solve a series of crimes.

    "Zulfiqar" (2016) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this film is a crime drama based on two Shakespearean plays, "Julius Caesar" and "Antony and Cleopatra." It explores the power struggles and rivalries among two gangs in Kolkata.

    "Autograph" (2010) - Directed by Srijit Mukherji, this film tells the story of a successful filmdirector who meets three aspiring actresses and becomes involved in their lives, leading to unexpected consequences.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
