    Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor unveils release date of highly anticipated sequel

    Ekta Kapoor announces release date for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, a sequel directed by Dibakar Banerjee, exploring the perils of social media addiction. Fans eagerly await the Valentine's 2024 weekend release. Possible clash with Akshay Kumar's Soorarai Pottru adaptation--- by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, a sequel to the 2010 film, has been announced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is set to be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to release on February 16 of the following year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The original Love, Sex Aur Dhokha garnered significant attention upon its release, and fans were thrilled when Ekta Kapoor shared the poster for the second installment. The poster provides a glimpse into the plot, which seems to center around the addiction to social media and the associated vices. It depicts a person snorting on Facebook-like icons with a roll of money.

    Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Instagram, along with the caption suggesting that in the era of the internet, love can be found through likes and reposts. The caption also invites viewers to choose their poison, referring to the film's themes. The release is planned for the Valentine's weekend of 2024.

    Dibakar Banerjee, the director of the original film, will also be directing the sequel. However, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 might face stiff competition, as it is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's untitled Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, which recently rescheduled its release date to February 16.

    Fans of the first film are eagerly anticipating the sequel. One fan expressed excitement, calling the original Love, Sex Aur Dhokha fantastic and one of their favorite films. Actor Meiyand Chang also commented, showing his enthusiasm with a fire emoji. Even actress Pooja Banerjee shared her anticipation for the second installment of the film.

