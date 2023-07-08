Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise SHOCKS journalist by speaking in Hindi (VIRAL VIDEO)

    During a 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' promotional interview, Hollywood star Tom Cruise impressed an interviewer as he spoke in Hindi. The star said, "Namaste, aap kaise hai"; watch video

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    Tom Cruise recently shocked a journalist by repeating some of what she said in Hindi. Cruise has been on a Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One promotional tour. During one of these interviews, a journalist praised Cruise for his French, which he uses sparingly in the new Mission Impossible film. In a video clip going viral on the internet, a journalist is seen praising him for knowing many languages. She says in the video, “Is there anything you cannot do?” while adding that the actor is speaking French in Dead Reckoning. She adds, “While I am hearing speak French, I am like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he going to speak in Hindi with me when I see him?”

    She then inquired aloud whether the actor would converse with her in Hindi: "Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?" "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will," the actor said. "Please give me..."

    Also Read: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise and team built and destroyed train for epic stunt scene

    When prompted to repeat the sentence "Namaste, aap kaise hai (hello, how are you?)" He accomplished it without blinking an eyelash, earning him acclaim from the internet.

    "Too cute," one fan remarked. "By far the best I've seen." "Both appreciate each other," said another. Someone said, "Bless him, love his laugh."

    The first installment of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning has received widespread acclaim from both audiences and reviewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, MI 7 presently has a whopping 98 percent approval rating. "With world-threatening stakes and epic set pieces to match that massive title, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One proves this is still a franchise you should choose to accept."

    Also Read: KGF series to release in Japan on July 14th, Yash's video goes viral [WATCH]

    Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed Rogue Nation and Fallout. He also led the sequel, which is set to be released in 2024. The film's production began in 2020, right before the pandemic. 

    The shoot was eventually halted owing to Covid-19. Filming in the United Kingdom continued in the second half of 2020. Although filming ended in 2021, the release was often postponed due to the epidemic.

    The film will be released on July 12.

