Francia Raisa has reacted to Selena Gomez's heartwarming birthday tribute to her; Know details

Francia Raisa has subtly responded to Calm Down singer and former best friend Selena's heartfelt birthday tribute. Here is everything to know about the same. Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez during her painful Lupus surgery.

It seems Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa are making attempts and trying to put in efforts to place all the feud drama behind them and start afresh on a fresh slate and blank note. The feud happened when Selena Gomez, during a media event, took time to mention all the names in the industry who are in her inner circle of closest best friends but did not take Francia Raisa's name in the speech last year. Later Selena tried a lot to redeem herself and correct her mistake. But, till then, the damage was already done, as Francia Raisa originally reposted a viral video clip of Selena and captioned it 'Interesting', which later got deleted by the actress.

On Wednesday, Gomez took to her Instagram to post a sweet tribute to make Francia Raisa, her former best friend's birthday more special. Fans were satisfied with the approach taken by the Wolves singer to finish the feud between them. Now the How I Met Your Father actress subtly responded to Selena's genuine and heartfelt birthday tribute. Here's what she did.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez were not there on good terms since last year. But Gomez extended an olive branch by wishing Raisa on her 35th birthday with a carousel of pictures and a sweet note. The actress seems to have accepted the olive branch by subtly responding to the birthday wish.

Fans noticed that Francia Raisa liked Selena Gomez’s birthday post and started following her on Instagram again. Even if it seems that the once inseparable BFF duo of the Hollywood industry have a long way to go, the singer did not feature in Francia's birthday celebration pictures.

In her birthday post, Selena Gomez shared a carousel of pictures along with her kidney donor Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress wrote in the caption, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa". In the three images, Raisa and Gomez look extremely happy and close as they pose for pictures.

