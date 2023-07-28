Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Francia Raisa has reacted to Selena Gomez's heartwarming birthday tribute to her; Know details

    Francia Raisa has subtly responded to Calm Down singer and former best friend Selena's heartfelt birthday tribute. Here is everything to know about the same. Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez during her painful Lupus surgery.

    Francia Raisa has reacted to Selena Gomez's heartwarming birthday tribute to her; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    It seems Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa are making attempts and trying to put in efforts to place all the feud drama behind them and start afresh on a fresh slate and blank note. The feud happened when Selena Gomez, during a media event, took time to mention all the names in the industry who are in her inner circle of closest best friends but did not take Francia Raisa's name in the speech last year. Later Selena tried a lot to redeem herself and correct her mistake. But, till then, the damage was already done, as Francia Raisa originally reposted a viral video clip of Selena and captioned it 'Interesting', which later got deleted by the actress.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Prabhu shares candid video of her dancing on all-girls Bali vacation; watch here

    On Wednesday, Gomez took to her Instagram to post a sweet tribute to make Francia Raisa, her former best friend's birthday more special. Fans were satisfied with the approach taken by the Wolves singer to finish the feud between them. Now the How I Met Your Father actress subtly responded to Selena's genuine and heartfelt birthday tribute. Here's what she did.

    Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez were not there on good terms since last year. But Gomez extended an olive branch by wishing Raisa on her 35th birthday with a carousel of pictures and a sweet note. The actress seems to have accepted the olive branch by subtly responding to the birthday wish.

    Fans noticed that Francia Raisa liked Selena Gomez’s birthday post and started following her on Instagram again. Even if it seems that the once inseparable BFF duo of the Hollywood industry have a long way to go, the singer did not feature in Francia's birthday celebration pictures.

    In her birthday post, Selena Gomez shared a carousel of pictures along with her kidney donor Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress wrote in the caption, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa". In the three images, Raisa and Gomez look extremely happy and close as they pose for pictures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Prabhu shares candid video of her dancing on all-girls Bali vacation; watch here ADC

    Samantha Prabhu shares candid video of her dancing on all-girls Bali vacation; watch here

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked: Ranveer-Alia's film on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other sites vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked: Ranveer-Alia's film on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other sites

    Huma Qureshi opens up about Body-Shaming struggles: Battling self-doubt ATG

    Huma Qureshi opens up about Body-Shaming struggles: Battling self-doubt

    Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi; Know details ADC

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor AJR

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor

    WhatsApp tip How to use instant video message feature gcw

    WhatsApp tip: How to use instant video message feature

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked anr

    Ex-judge who abused Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Facebook booked

    Samantha Prabhu shares candid video of her dancing on all-girls Bali vacation; watch here ADC

    Samantha Prabhu shares candid video of her dancing on all-girls Bali vacation; watch here

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked: Ranveer-Alia's film on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other sites vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked: Ranveer-Alia's film on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other sites

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon